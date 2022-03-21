|Large school schools - 3/20
|1. CBC (26-6) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (27-6) was idle.
|3. De Smet (19-9) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (23-9) was idle.
|5. SLUH (18-8) was idle.
|6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (24-3) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (24-8) def. Helias , 72-53 Saturday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/20
|1. Westminster (26-2) was idle.
|2. Vashon (27-4) def. Tolton , 57-49 Saturday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (21-10) def. Springfield Catholic , 53-51 Saturday.
|4. Confluence (14-10) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (21-6) was idle.
|6. MICDS (24-4) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (28-6) was idle.
|9. St. Dominic (23-6) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (17-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.