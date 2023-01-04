|Large school schools - 1/3
|1. Belleville East (13-2) lost to O'Fallon (12-4), 54-41 yesterday.
|2. Chaminade (5-1) def. Althoff (6-12), 72-41 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (9-1) def. Edwardsville (9-7), 68-35 yesterday.
|4. CBC (9-5) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (12-5) def. Cahokia (2-12), 75-48 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (12-4) def. Belleville East (13-2), 54-41 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (8-3) was idle.
|8. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (6-5) was idle.
|10. Ladue (9-3) def. Westminster (7-5), 53-47 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/3
|1. Vashon (6-5) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (14-2) def. Centralia, Illinois (11-3), 54-32 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (9-3) was idle.
|5. Lift For Life (5-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (14-2) def. Highland (10-6), 62-58 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (7-4) at Lindbergh (6-4) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Borgia (12-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (7-8), 87-66 yesterday.
|9. Whitfield (6-6) was idle.
|10. St. Mary's (4-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.