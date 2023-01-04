 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/3
1. Belleville East (13-2) lost to O'Fallon (12-4), 54-41 yesterday.
2. Chaminade (5-1) def. Althoff (6-12), 72-41 yesterday.
3. East St. Louis (9-1) def. Edwardsville (9-7), 68-35 yesterday.
4. CBC (9-5) was idle.
5. Collinsville (12-5) def. Cahokia (2-12), 75-48 yesterday.
6. O'Fallon (12-4) def. Belleville East (13-2), 54-41 yesterday.
7. Troy Buchanan (8-3) was idle.
8. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (6-5) was idle.
10. Ladue (9-3) def. Westminster (7-5), 53-47 yesterday.

Small school schools - 1/3
1. Vashon (6-5) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3) was idle.
3. Breese Central (14-2) def. Centralia, Illinois (11-3), 54-32 yesterday.
4. MICDS (9-3) was idle.
5. Lift For Life (5-4) was idle.
6. Columbia (14-2) def. Highland (10-6), 62-58 yesterday.
7. John Burroughs (7-4) at Lindbergh (6-4) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
8. Borgia (12-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (7-8), 87-66 yesterday.
9. Whitfield (6-6) was idle.
10. St. Mary's (4-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

