Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/27
1. CBC (6-3) def. Raymond, Miss. , 63-54 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (9-2) def. Normal University High , 69-45 yesterday.
3. Chaminade (5-2) was idle.
4. Webster Groves (6-1) def. Mehlville (3-6), 76-35 yesterday.
5. SLUH (6-2) vs. Lovejoy (5-7) , 11:45 a.m Tuesday.
6. De Smet (5-1) def. Parkway North (5-4), 73-40 yesterday.
7. O'Fallon (11-1) def. Triad (5-8), 48-31 yesterday.
8. Pattonville (5-4) def. Normal Community West , 63-39 yesterday.
9. Troy Buchanan (8-1) def. Lutheran South (1-7), 64-34 yesterday.
10. Belleville East (8-2) lost to Madison, Illinois (9-2), 55-48 yesterday.
Small school schools - 12/27
1. Vashon (8-0) vs. Memphis Lausanne at Centralia, Illinois, 2 p.m Tuesday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (5-6) lost to Magnolia, Ark. , 55-47 yesterday.
3. Westminster (7-0) def. McCluer North (1-9), 77-31 yesterday.
4. Confluence (4-3) vs. Champaign Central at Centralia, Illinois, 10 a.m Tuesday.
5. MICDS (7-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (3-4), 68-53 yesterday.
6. Whitfield (8-2) def. Parkway Central (5-4), 48-38 yesterday.
7. University City (7-4) lost to Marquette (6-2), 2-0 yesterday.
8. Lift For Life (8-2) vs. Hazelwood East (3-3) at SLUH, 5 p.m Tuesday.
9. Soldan (6-1) vs. John Burroughs (5-1) at SLUH, 1:30 p.m Tuesday.
10. St. Dominic (6-3) def. Francis Howell Central (2-5), 70-40 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

