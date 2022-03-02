|Large school schools - 3/1
|1. CBC (21-6) vs. Lafayette (16-10) at CBC, 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|2. East St. Louis (25-5) vs. Marion (13-8) at Highland, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|3. De Smet (19-8) vs. Cardinal Ritter (17-9) at Westminster, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Chaminade (20-7) def. Francis Howell North (9-18), 96-40 Monday.
|5. SLUH (16-7) vs. Oakville (15-10) at SLUH, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Collinsville (26-6) lost to Quincy , 34-32 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (24-2) vs. Eureka (19-8) at CBC, 4:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Webster Groves (19-8) def. Lutheran South (5-23), 64-36 Monday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/1
|1. Westminster (25-1) vs. Ladue (16-10) at Westminster, 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|2. Vashon (22-4) def. Jennings (11-10), 81-56 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (17-9) vs. De Smet (19-8) at Westminster, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Confluence (14-9) vs. Lift For Life (17-9) at Cardinal Ritter, 6 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Whitfield (21-5) vs. John Burroughs (16-8) at University City, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|6. MICDS (22-3) vs. Priory (19-8) at University City, 5 p.m Wednesday.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (28-5) def. Massac County , 59-24 yesterday.
|9. St. Dominic (21-5) vs. Riverview Gardens (6-14) at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|10. John Burroughs (16-8) vs. Whitfield (21-5) at University City, 7 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.