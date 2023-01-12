 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/11
1. O'Fallon (14-4) def. Althoff (6-14), 64-42 Tuesday.
2. East St. Louis (10-3) def. Belleville East (15-3), 72-71 Tuesday.
4. Chaminade (10-1) def. Miller Career (7-5), 58-46 yesterday.
5. CBC (9-7) at Soldan (6-5) , 6 p.m yesterday.
6. Kirkwood (11-0) def. Hazelwood Central (6-4), 64-56 Tuesday.
7. De Smet (8-3) was idle.
8. Ladue (11-3) def. John Burroughs (9-5), 57-49 Tuesday.
9. Collinsville (13-6) def. Alton (3-14), 86-64 Tuesday.
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) def. Clopton (6-4), 63-27 Tuesday.

Small school schools - 1/11
1. Vashon (6-6) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (11-3) was idle.
3. Breese Central (17-2) def. Okawville (6-12), 50-34 yesterday.
4. MICDS (11-3) def. Park Hills Central (12-2), 63-45 Tuesday.
5. Miller Career (7-5) lost to Chaminade (10-1), 58-46 yesterday.
6. Columbia (16-2) def. Vandalia (6-4), 58-26 Tuesday.
7. Borgia (15-0) def. Priory (7-6), 62-49 yesterday.
8. John Burroughs (9-5) lost to Ladue (11-3), 57-49 Tuesday.
9. Westminster (9-5) vs. Jackson at Lindbergh, 8:15 p.m Thursday.
10. Whitfield (7-7) vs. Battle at Lift For Life, 6 p.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

