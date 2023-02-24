|Large school schools - 2/23
|1. Belleville East (26-6) at O'Fallon (23-7) , 7 p.m Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (21-8) at Jacksonville, Illinois , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (22-2) def. Marquette (14-12), 61-22 yesterday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (21-5) def. St. Charles West (14-12), 52-39 yesterday.
|5. Chaminade (18-8) was idle.
|6. De Smet (19-6) vs. Vianney (12-13) , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Collinsville (21-11) at Quincy , 7 p.m Friday.
|8. SLUH (15-9) was idle.
|9. Triad (26-6) vs. Jerseyville (16-16) at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m Friday.
|10. O'Fallon (23-7) vs. Belleville East (26-6) , 7 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/23
|1. Vashon (17-7) vs. Battle , 7 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-4) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (12-6) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Breese Central (27-4) vs. Mater Dei (15-16) at Nashville, 7 p.m Friday.
|4. Columbia (28-4) vs. Pinckneyville at Sparta, 7 p.m Friday.
|5. John Burroughs (20-6) was idle.
|6. MICDS (20-6) def. Westminster (17-9), 44-39 yesterday.
|7. Miller Career (15-9) at CBC (15-10) , 5 p.m Friday.
|8. Borgia (22-4) was idle.
|9. Westminster (17-9) lost to MICDS (20-6), 44-39 yesterday.
|10. St. Charles (22-4) def. Fort Zumwalt South (19-7), 64-40 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.