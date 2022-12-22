|Large school schools - 12/21
|1. Belleville East (10-0) vs. Granite City (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Thursday (postponed).
|2. Chaminade (4-1) def. West Hills Chaminade (Calif.) , 78-59 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (8-1) vs. Hamilton Heights, Tenn. at Caldwell County (Ky.), 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (8-4) def. Mater Dei (4-4), 68-60 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (9-2) def. Alton (1-8), 59-44 Tuesday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-2) def. Holt (4-6), 62-38 Tuesday.
|8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/21
|1. Vashon (2-4) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (5-3) def. St. Dominic (5-3), 62-39 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (10-0) def. Freeburg (6-4), 48-33 Tuesday.
|4. MICDS (6-2) lost to SLUH (5-5), 58-56 Tuesday.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) vs. Oak Park at Hy-Vee Arena, 8 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|6. Columbia (9-2) def. Roxana (5-7), 61-47 Tuesday.
|7. John Burroughs (5-3) def. Pattonville (2-6), 61-44 Tuesday.
|8. Borgia (11-0) was idle.
|9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
|10. St. Mary's (3-5) def. Maplewood-RH (4-8), 59-35 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.