|Large school schools - 12/19
|1. Belleville East (9-0) vs. Althoff (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Chaminade (2-1) vs. St. Mary's (2-3) , 4:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (8-1) was idle.
|4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (7-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (8-2) at Alton (1-7) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-2) vs. Holt (4-5) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/19
|1. Vashon (2-4) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (9-0) vs. Freeburg (6-3) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|4. MICDS (6-1) vs. SLUH (4-5) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
|6. Columbia (8-2) at Roxana (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. John Burroughs (4-3) at Pattonville (2-5) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Borgia (11-0) def. Westminster (4-3), 56-42 yesterday.
|9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
|10. St. Mary's (2-3) at Chaminade (2-1) , 4:30 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.