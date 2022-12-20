 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/19
1. Belleville East (9-0) vs. Althoff (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
2. Chaminade (2-1) vs. St. Mary's (2-3) , 4:30 p.m yesterday.
3. East St. Louis (8-1) was idle.
4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
5. Collinsville (7-4) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (8-2) at Alton (1-7) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
7. Troy Buchanan (4-2) vs. Holt (4-5) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.

Small school schools - 12/19
1. Vashon (2-4) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) was idle.
3. Breese Central (9-0) vs. Freeburg (6-3) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
4. MICDS (6-1) vs. SLUH (4-5) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
6. Columbia (8-2) at Roxana (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
7. John Burroughs (4-3) at Pattonville (2-5) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
8. Borgia (11-0) def. Westminster (4-3), 56-42 yesterday.
9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
10. St. Mary's (2-3) at Chaminade (2-1) , 4:30 p.m yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

