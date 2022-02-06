|Large school schools - 2/5
|1. Chaminade (13-4) def. Mascoutah (18-6), 75-58 yesterday.
|2. CBC (14-6) def. Chicago St. Rita , 56-51 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (18-5) was idle.
|4. De Smet (13-6) lost to Vianney (10-10), 71-68 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (21-5) lost to Bolingbrook , 54-48 yesterday.
|7. Parkway West (16-2) was idle.
|8. Webster Groves (14-7) lost to Quincy , 62-54 yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
|10. Collinsville (19-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/5
|1. Vashon (18-2) def. Chicago Whitney Young , 58-50 yesterday.
|2. Westminster (18-1) was idle.
|3. Confluence (11-7) vs. New Madrid County Central at Charleston, 8:30 p.m yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-9) lost to Blair Oaks , 71-54 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (16-4) was idle.
|6. MICDS (17-3) def. Alton (4-19), 63-32 yesterday.
|7. Breese Central (21-4) lost to Mater Dei (18-10), 32-25 Friday.
|8. Lift For Life (15-6) vs. Cape Girardeau Central at Charleston, 2:30 p.m yesterday.
|9. John Burroughs (14-5) def. Priory (15-6), 61-57 Friday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (13-8) vs. Peoria Quest Charter , 7:30 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.