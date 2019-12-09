|Boys basketball large school schools - 12/8
|1. CBC (1-2) lost to Chicago Morgan Park , 73-72 Saturday.
|2. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (3-2) vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Mizzou Arena, 6 p.m Saturday.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (5-0) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (3-0) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (3-1) lost to Tolton , 69-67 Saturday.
|8. De Smet (2-2) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (1-0) def. Rock Bridge , 70-52 yesterday.
|10. Ladue (1-0) was idle.
|Boys basketball small school schools - 12/8
|1. Vashon (1-0) at Miller Career (1-0) , 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1) lost to Bishop Miege (Kan.) , 65-58 Saturday.
|3. Trinity (3-1) lost to Whitehaven (Tenn.) , 82-42 yesterday.
|4. Lift For Life (5-2) was idle.
|5. Mater Dei (5-1) vs. Riverton at Springfield, Illinois, 10:30 a.m Saturday.
|6. Alton Marquette (5-1) was idle.
|7. University City (1-2) at McCluer South-Berkeley (0-3) , 7 p.m Monday.
|8. Borgia (2-2) was idle.
|9. Okawville (2-2) lost to Freeburg (3-1), 40-33 Saturday.
|10. Confluence (0-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.