|Large school schools - 12/17
|1. Collinsville (8-0) was idle.
|2. CBC (2-3) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) vs. Hazelwood East (3-1) , 4:15 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|5. Francis Howell (4-0) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (7-1) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (4-1) vs. Summit (3-2) , 7 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
|9. Alton (5-2) was idle.
|10. McCluer (7-0) vs. Holt (4-2) at Lindenwood University, 8 p.m Wednesday.
|Small school schools - 12/17
|1. Vashon (2-0) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) , 6:15 p.m Monday (postponed).
|2. Cardinal Ritter (3-2) was idle.
|3. Trinity (4-1) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (6-3) was idle.
|5. Alton Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|6. Lift For Life (6-2) vs. Affton (1-3) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|7. Freeburg (5-1) vs. Breese Central (2-5) , 7:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|8. Borgia (3-4) was idle.
|9. University City (3-2) was idle.
|10. Confluence (2-2) at Priory (4-1) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.