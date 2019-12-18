Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 12/17
1. Collinsville (8-0) was idle.
2. CBC (2-3) was idle.
3. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) vs. Hazelwood East (3-1) , 4:15 p.m yesterday (postponed).
5. Francis Howell (4-0) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (7-1) was idle.
7. Mehlville (4-1) vs. Summit (3-2) , 7 p.m yesterday (postponed).
8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
9. Alton (5-2) was idle.
10. McCluer (7-0) vs. Holt (4-2) at Lindenwood University, 8 p.m Wednesday.
Small school schools - 12/17
1. Vashon (2-0) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) , 6:15 p.m Monday (postponed).
2. Cardinal Ritter (3-2) was idle.
3. Trinity (4-1) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (6-3) was idle.
5. Alton Marquette (6-2) was idle.
6. Lift For Life (6-2) vs. Affton (1-3) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
7. Freeburg (5-1) vs. Breese Central (2-5) , 7:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
8. Borgia (3-4) was idle.
9. University City (3-2) was idle.
10. Confluence (2-2) at Priory (4-1) , 6 p.m Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

