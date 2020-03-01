|Large school schools - 2/29
|1. CBC (17-7) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (25-1) was idle.
|3. Collinsville (28-3) def. East St. Louis (18-11), 56-52 Friday.
|4. De Smet (21-6) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (24-6) vs. Alton (13-17) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Mehlville (19-5) was idle.
|7. Chaminade (18-6) was idle.
|8. McCluer (21-4) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (22-9) def. Belleville East (17-13), 48-45 Friday.
|10. Belleville West (15-13) lost to Granite City (13-16), 57-48 Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/29
|1. Vashon (20-5) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (21-6) def. Lift For Life (20-10), 87-72 yesterday.
|3. Westminster (21-4) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (27-5) def. Breese Central (15-18), 61-53 Friday.
|5. Trinity (23-6) at Lutheran North (21-8) , 12 a.m yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (24-5) vs. Montgomery County at Winfield, 7 p.m Friday.
|7. Priory (17-7) was idle.
|8. MICDS (22-4) was idle.
|9. University City (18-8) def. Normandy (12-13), 73-36 yesterday.
|10. Jennings (13-12) def. Riverview Gardens (6-18), 82-71 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.