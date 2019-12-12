|Large school schools - 12/11
|1. CBC (2-2) vs. Duncanville, Texas at Glendale, 8 p.m Thursday.
|2. Chaminade (0-0) vs. Riverview Gardens (1-2) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|3. Collinsville (6-0) def. East St. Louis (3-3), 51-36 Tuesday.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) was idle.
|5. East St. Louis (3-3) lost to Collinsville (6-0), 51-36 Tuesday.
|6. Francis Howell (4-0) at Timberland (2-3) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Mehlville (3-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (3-2) def. Borgia (2-4), 53-41 Tuesday.
|9. Webster Groves (1-0) vs. Gateway STEM (2-2) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|10. Ladue (2-0) def. Lutheran South (3-1), 53-43 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 12/11
|1. Vashon (2-0) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1) vs. Riverview Gardens (1-2) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Trinity (3-1) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (6-2) lost to Whitfield (1-4), 78-70 yesterday.
|5. Alton Marquette (6-1) def. Metro-East Lutheran , 30-26 Tuesday.
|6. Lift For Life (5-2) vs. Brentwood (2-2) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|7. Freeburg (4-1) at Waterloo (0-5) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Borgia (2-4) vs. MICDS (4-0) , 7:15 p.m yesterday.
|9. University City (2-2) vs. St. Dominic (3-1) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|10. Confluence (0-1) vs. Lee's Summit North at Webster Groves, 8:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.