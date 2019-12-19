|Large school schools - 12/18
|1. Collinsville (8-0) was idle.
|2. CBC (2-3) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) vs. Hazelwood East (3-1) , 4:15 p.m Tuesday (postponed).
|5. Francis Howell (4-0) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (7-1) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (4-1) vs. Summit (3-2) , 7 p.m Tuesday (postponed).
|8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
|9. Alton (5-2) was idle.
|10. McCluer (8-0) def. Holt (4-3), 82-55 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/18
|1. Vashon (2-0) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (3-2) was idle.
|3. Trinity (4-1) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (6-3) was idle.
|5. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|6. Lift For Life (7-2) def. Affton (1-4), 92-34 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (5-1) vs. Breese Central (2-5) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday (postponed).
|8. Borgia (3-4) was idle.
|9. University City (3-2) was idle.
|10. Confluence (3-2) at Priory (4-2) , 6 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.