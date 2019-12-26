|Large school schools - 12/25
|1. Collinsville (9-0) was idle.
|2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.
|3. Chaminade (3-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) vs. DuBourg (3-2) at SLUH, 12 a.m Thursday.
|5. Francis Howell (7-0) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (8-1) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (5-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
|9. Alton (6-3) vs. Thornton Fractional North at Centralia, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|10. McCluer (8-0) vs. John Burroughs (2-3) at SLUH, 6 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 12/25
|1. Vashon (4-2) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) vs. Miller Career (3-2) at SLUH, 3 p.m Thursday.
|3. Trinity (5-2) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (7-3) vs. Red Bay, Alabama , 4 p.m Thursday.
|5. Alton Marquette (7-3) vs. Freeburg (7-1) at Columbia, 5 p.m Thursday.
|6. Lift For Life (8-3) vs. Urbana at SLUH, 4:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Freeburg (7-1) vs. Alton Marquette (7-3) at Columbia, 5 p.m Thursday.
|8. Borgia (3-5) was idle.
|9. University City (3-3) vs. Soldan (3-1) at SLUH, 9 a.m Thursday.
|10. Confluence (3-2) vs. Belleville West (3-5) at Centralia, Illinois, 9:30 a.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.