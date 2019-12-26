Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 12/25
1. Collinsville (9-0) was idle.
2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.
3. Chaminade (3-0) was idle.
4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) vs. DuBourg (3-2) at SLUH, 12 a.m Thursday.
5. Francis Howell (7-0) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (8-1) was idle.
7. Mehlville (5-1) was idle.
8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
9. Alton (6-3) vs. Thornton Fractional North at Centralia, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Thursday.
10. McCluer (8-0) vs. John Burroughs (2-3) at SLUH, 6 p.m Thursday.
Small school schools - 12/25
1. Vashon (4-2) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) vs. Miller Career (3-2) at SLUH, 3 p.m Thursday.
3. Trinity (5-2) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (7-3) vs. Red Bay, Alabama , 4 p.m Thursday.
5. Alton Marquette (7-3) vs. Freeburg (7-1) at Columbia, 5 p.m Thursday.
6. Lift For Life (8-3) vs. Urbana at SLUH, 4:30 p.m Thursday.
7. Freeburg (7-1) vs. Alton Marquette (7-3) at Columbia, 5 p.m Thursday.
8. Borgia (3-5) was idle.
9. University City (3-3) vs. Soldan (3-1) at SLUH, 9 a.m Thursday.
10. Confluence (3-2) vs. Belleville West (3-5) at Centralia, Illinois, 9:30 a.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports