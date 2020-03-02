Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 3/1
1. CBC (17-7) was idle.
2. Francis Howell (25-1) was idle.
3. Collinsville (28-3) was idle.
4. De Smet (21-6) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (24-6) was idle.
6. Mehlville (19-5) was idle.
7. Chaminade (18-6) was idle.
8. McCluer (21-4) was idle.
9. Edwardsville (22-9) was idle.
10. Belleville West (15-13) was idle.
Small school schools - 3/1
1. Vashon (20-5) vs. Jennings (13-12) at Riverview Gardens, 4 p.m Monday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (21-6) def. Lift For Life (20-10), 87-72 Saturday.
3. Westminster (21-4) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (27-5) was idle.
5. Trinity (23-6) at Lutheran North (21-8) , 12 a.m Saturday.
6. O'Fallon Christian (24-5) was idle.
7. Priory (17-7) was idle.
8. MICDS (22-4) was idle.
9. University City (18-8) def. Normandy (12-13), 73-36 Saturday.
10. Jennings (13-12) vs. Vashon (20-5) at Riverview Gardens, 4 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

