Large school schools - 12/21
1. Collinsville (9-0) def. Alton (6-3), 76-63 Friday.
2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 yesterday.
3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Antonio Central Catholic at West Hills Chaminade (Calif.), 1:30 p.m yesterday.
4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) lost to East St. Louis (5-4), 62-43 yesterday.
5. Francis Howell (6-0) vs. University City (3-3) at Lindenwood University, 7 p.m yesterday.
6. O'Fallon (8-1) def. Belleville East (5-4), 56-50 Friday.
7. Mehlville (5-1) def. Cardinal Ritter (4-3), 62-56 yesterday.
8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
9. Alton (6-3) def. Castle, Indiana , 62-58 yesterday.
10. McCluer (8-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 12/21
1. Vashon (4-1) vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Florida Southwestern State, 7:30 a.m Friday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) lost to Mehlville (5-1), 62-56 yesterday.
3. Trinity (4-2) lost to O'Fallon Christian (7-1), 62-56 Friday.
4. Mater Dei (7-3) def. Gibault (3-6), 59-27 Friday.
5. Alton Marquette (7-3) vs. Civic Memorial (1-7) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
6. Lift For Life (8-3) vs. South Iron at Webster Groves, 2:30 p.m yesterday.
7. Freeburg (6-1) def. Columbia (4-4), 58-45 Friday.
8. Borgia (3-5) vs. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) , 7:15 p.m Friday.
9. University City (3-3) vs. Francis Howell (6-0) at Lindenwood University, 7 p.m yesterday.
10. Confluence (3-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

