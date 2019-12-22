|Large school schools - 12/21
|1. Collinsville (9-0) def. Alton (6-3), 76-63 Friday.
|2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Antonio Central Catholic at West Hills Chaminade (Calif.), 1:30 p.m yesterday.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) lost to East St. Louis (5-4), 62-43 yesterday.
|5. Francis Howell (6-0) vs. University City (3-3) at Lindenwood University, 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (8-1) def. Belleville East (5-4), 56-50 Friday.
|7. Mehlville (5-1) def. Cardinal Ritter (4-3), 62-56 yesterday.
|8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
|10. McCluer (8-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/21
|1. Vashon (4-1) vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Florida Southwestern State, 7:30 a.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) lost to Mehlville (5-1), 62-56 yesterday.
|3. Trinity (4-2) lost to O'Fallon Christian (7-1), 62-56 Friday.
|4. Mater Dei (7-3) def. Gibault (3-6), 59-27 Friday.
|5. Alton Marquette (7-3) vs. Civic Memorial (1-7) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Lift For Life (8-3) vs. South Iron at Webster Groves, 2:30 p.m yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (6-1) def. Columbia (4-4), 58-45 Friday.
|8. Borgia (3-5) vs. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) , 7:15 p.m Friday.
|10. Confluence (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.