|Large school schools - 1/6
|1. Collinsville (14-0) vs. Cahokia (0-13) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. CBC (7-4) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (8-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (6-5) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (9-1) vs. Holt (7-4) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|6. O'Fallon (10-3) at Belleville West (7-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Mehlville (9-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (7-3) at Whitfield (2-9) , 6:45 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Alton (9-6) def. Confluence (5-5), 72-67 yesterday.
|10. McCluer (10-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/6
|1. Vashon (6-3) at Gateway STEM (3-6) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4) was idle.
|3. Trinity (9-2) def. DuBourg (4-6), 71-43 yesterday.
|4. Mater Dei (14-3) was idle.
|5. Alton Marquette (10-5) at Mount Olive (2-9) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|6. Lift For Life (11-4) vs. North Tech (4-8) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Freeburg (11-3) at New Athens (8-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Borgia (4-5) at St. Dominic (6-3) , 7:15 p.m Tuesday.
|9. University City (4-5) was idle.
|10. Confluence (5-5) lost to Alton (9-6), 72-67 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.