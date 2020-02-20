Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 2/19
1. CBC (15-7) lost to Vashon (17-5), 77-68 Tuesday.
2. Francis Howell (23-1) vs. Ritenour (3-19) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
3. Collinsville (25-3) lost to Edwardsville (21-7), 38-36 Tuesday.
4. De Smet (20-5) def. Troy Buchanan (11-12), 73-54 Tuesday.
5. O'Fallon (22-5) def. Mascoutah (14-14), 82-51 Tuesday.
6. Mehlville (17-5) vs. Summit (11-12) , 6 p.m Thursday.
7. Chaminade (16-6) at Althoff (8-17) , 6 p.m yesterday.
8. McCluer (18-4) lost to Trinity (20-5), 66-61 yesterday.
9. Edwardsville (21-7) def. Collinsville (25-3), 38-36 Tuesday.
10. Belleville West (14-10) def. Belleville East (16-11), 50-49 Tuesday.
Small school schools - 2/19
1. Vashon (17-5) def. CBC (15-7), 77-68 Tuesday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (17-6) was idle.
3. Westminster (20-3) def. Lutheran South (8-17), 43-39 Tuesday.
4. Mater Dei (24-5) def. Civic Memorial (9-19), 56-27 Tuesday.
5. Trinity (20-5) def. McCluer (18-4), 66-61 yesterday.
6. O'Fallon Christian (20-5) def. St. Dominic (12-10), 68-55 Tuesday.
7. Priory (17-5) was idle.
8. MICDS (19-4) vs. Principia (5-18) , 7 p.m Thursday.
9. University City (15-7) was idle.
10. Jennings (11-9) vs. Hazelwood East (9-13) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

