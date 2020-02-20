|Large school schools - 2/19
|1. CBC (15-7) lost to Vashon (17-5), 77-68 Tuesday.
|2. Francis Howell (23-1) vs. Ritenour (3-19) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Collinsville (25-3) lost to Edwardsville (21-7), 38-36 Tuesday.
|4. De Smet (20-5) def. Troy Buchanan (11-12), 73-54 Tuesday.
|5. O'Fallon (22-5) def. Mascoutah (14-14), 82-51 Tuesday.
|6. Mehlville (17-5) vs. Summit (11-12) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|7. Chaminade (16-6) at Althoff (8-17) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|8. McCluer (18-4) lost to Trinity (20-5), 66-61 yesterday.
|9. Edwardsville (21-7) def. Collinsville (25-3), 38-36 Tuesday.
|10. Belleville West (14-10) def. Belleville East (16-11), 50-49 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/19
|1. Vashon (17-5) def. CBC (15-7), 77-68 Tuesday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (17-6) was idle.
|3. Westminster (20-3) def. Lutheran South (8-17), 43-39 Tuesday.
|4. Mater Dei (24-5) def. Civic Memorial (9-19), 56-27 Tuesday.
|5. Trinity (20-5) def. McCluer (18-4), 66-61 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (20-5) def. St. Dominic (12-10), 68-55 Tuesday.
|7. Priory (17-5) was idle.
|8. MICDS (19-4) vs. Principia (5-18) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|9. University City (15-7) was idle.
|10. Jennings (11-9) vs. Hazelwood East (9-13) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.