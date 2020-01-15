|Large school schools - 1/14
|1. Collinsville (17-0) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (9-2) vs. CBC (8-6) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|3. CBC (8-6) at Chaminade (9-2) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|4. Francis Howell (14-1) at Lafayette (6-6) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Mehlville (11-2) vs. Fox (5-11) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (13-3) def. McCluer North (4-8), 67-63 yesterday.
|7. De Smet (10-4) def. Cape Girardeau Central , 56-52 yesterday.
|8. McCluer (11-2) vs. Granite City (9-6) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. East St. Louis (9-5) vs. Alton (9-8) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Webster Groves (8-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/14
|1. Vashon (8-3) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4) was idle.
|3. Trinity (10-2) was idle.
|4. MICDS (11-2) vs. Lutheran South (5-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Lift For Life (13-6) lost to Madison, Illinois (11-8), 69-60 Monday.
|6. Confluence (7-5) vs. DuBourg (7-7) at Lindbergh, 6:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Westminster (9-3) vs. Jackson at Lindbergh, 5 p.m yesterday.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (13-2) vs. Clayton (5-7) at O'Fallon Christian, 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Mater Dei (14-4) was idle.
|10. University City (6-5) vs. Hazelwood East (5-5) at Kirkwood, 6:30 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.