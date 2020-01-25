|Large school schools - 1/24
|1. Collinsville (20-0) def. Alton (10-10), 80-54 yesterday.
|2. Francis Howell (16-1) vs. Francis Howell North (0-13) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|3. CBC (11-6) at Hazelwood Central (7-6) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|4. Chaminade (11-3) vs. Memphis East (Tenn.) at Quincy, 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|5. De Smet (11-5) was idle.
|6. Mehlville (12-3) lost to Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) , 81-57 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (16-4) def. Vianney (4-11), 72-60 yesterday.
|8. McCluer (13-2) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (12-6) vs. Carbondale (15-5) at Salem, Illinois, 6:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Belleville East (12-7) vs. Trinity (12-3) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/24
|1. Vashon (11-4) def. Sacramento Sheldon , 67-56 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (10-5) def. St. Dominic (9-6), 79-47 yesterday.
|3. Trinity (12-3) at Belleville East (12-7) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|4. Lutheran North (14-4) def. Priory (10-4), 71-67 Thursday.
|5. Westminster (13-3) vs. Lutheran South (5-11) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. MICDS (13-3) vs. Logan-Rogersville at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (17-4) def. Breese Central (9-11), 64-35 yesterday.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (15-3) was idle.
|9. Confluence (10-6) was idle.
|10. University City (8-7) at Clayton (5-10) , 6 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.