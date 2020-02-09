|Large school schools - 2/8
|1. Collinsville (24-2) lost to Chicago Simeon , 54-45 yesterday.
|2. Francis Howell (20-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (7-12) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. CBC (14-6) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (13-6) lost to O'Fallon (19-5), 50-49 yesterday.
|5. De Smet (16-5) def. Chaminade (13-6), 54-52 Friday.
|6. Mehlville (15-4) lost to Chicago Curie , 58-54 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (19-5) def. Chaminade (13-6), 50-49 yesterday.
|8. McCluer (15-3) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (17-8) vs. Urbana , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Belleville East (15-9) def. Alton (11-14), 84-70 Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/8
|1. Vashon (14-5) def. Trinity (16-5), 74-44 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-6) at Chicago Thornton , 7 p.m yesterday.
|3. Trinity (16-5) lost to Vashon (14-5), 74-44 yesterday.
|4. Lutheran North (16-6) def. Lutheran South (8-14), 79-67 yesterday.
|5. Westminster (17-3) at John Burroughs (7-12) , 7 p.m Friday.
|6. MICDS (17-4) lost to Priory (15-5), 50-45 Friday.
|7. Mater Dei (22-5) def. Miller Career (9-8), 53-41 yesterday.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (18-4) was idle.
|9. University City (12-7) vs. Parkway North (8-12) , 7 p.m Friday.
|10. Jennings (10-9) vs. Lafayette (10-10) , 7 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.