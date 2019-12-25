Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 12/24
1. Collinsville (9-0) was idle.
2. CBC (3-3) was idle.
3. Chaminade (3-0) was idle.
4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (7-0) def. Pacific (4-5), 89-36 Monday.
6. O'Fallon (8-1) was idle.
7. Mehlville (5-1) was idle.
8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
9. Alton (6-3) was idle.
10. McCluer (8-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 12/24
1. Vashon (4-2) vs. Sanford, Delaware at Florida Southwestern State, 10:40 a.m Monday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) was idle.
3. Trinity (5-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (0-5), 71-48 Monday.
4. Mater Dei (7-3) was idle.
5. Alton Marquette (7-3) was idle.
6. Lift For Life (8-3) was idle.
7. Freeburg (7-1) vs. Piasa Southwestern (2-8) , 5:30 p.m Monday.
8. Borgia (3-5) was idle.
9. University City (3-3) was idle.
10. Confluence (3-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/191. Collinsville (8-0) vs. Alton (5-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.2. CBC (2-3) is idle.3. Chaminade (1-0) vs. St. Vincent-St…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports