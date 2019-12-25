|Large school schools - 12/24
|1. Collinsville (9-0) was idle.
|2. CBC (3-3) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (3-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-3) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (7-0) def. Pacific (4-5), 89-36 Monday.
|6. O'Fallon (8-1) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (5-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (4-2) was idle.
|9. Alton (6-3) was idle.
|10. McCluer (8-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/24
|1. Vashon (4-2) vs. Sanford, Delaware at Florida Southwestern State, 10:40 a.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) was idle.
|3. Trinity (5-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (0-5), 71-48 Monday.
|4. Mater Dei (7-3) was idle.
|5. Alton Marquette (7-3) was idle.
|6. Lift For Life (8-3) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (7-1) vs. Piasa Southwestern (2-8) , 5:30 p.m Monday.
|8. Borgia (3-5) was idle.
|9. University City (3-3) was idle.
|10. Confluence (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.