|Large school schools - 1/7
|1. Collinsville (15-0) def. Cahokia (0-14), 65-32 yesterday.
|2. CBC (7-4) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (8-0) was idle.
|4. Hazelwood Central (6-5) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (10-1) vs. Holt (7-5) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (11-3) def. Belleville West (7-7), 59-47 yesterday.
|7. Mehlville (9-1) at McCluer South-Berkeley (0-6) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|8. De Smet (8-3) def. Whitfield (2-10), 60-43 yesterday.
|9. Alton (9-6) def. Confluence (5-5), 72-67 Monday.
|10. McCluer (10-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/7
|1. Vashon (6-3) at Gateway STEM (3-6) , 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4) was idle.
|3. Trinity (9-2) def. DuBourg (5-6), 71-43 Monday.
|4. Mater Dei (14-3) was idle.
|5. Alton Marquette (10-5) at Mount Olive (2-9) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|6. Lift For Life (12-4) vs. North Tech (4-9) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (12-3) def. New Athens (8-7), 62-33 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (5-5) def. St. Dominic (6-4), 61-53 yesterday.
|9. University City (4-5) was idle.
|10. Confluence (5-5) lost to Alton (9-6), 72-67 Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.