Large school schools - 1/7
1. Collinsville (15-0) def. Cahokia (0-14), 65-32 yesterday.
2. CBC (7-4) was idle.
3. Chaminade (8-0) was idle.
4. Hazelwood Central (6-5) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (10-1) vs. Holt (7-5) , 7 p.m yesterday.
6. O'Fallon (11-3) def. Belleville West (7-7), 59-47 yesterday.
7. Mehlville (9-1) at McCluer South-Berkeley (0-6) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
8. De Smet (8-3) def. Whitfield (2-10), 60-43 yesterday.
9. Alton (9-6) def. Confluence (5-5), 72-67 Monday.
10. McCluer (10-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/7
1. Vashon (6-3) at Gateway STEM (3-6) , 6 p.m Monday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4) was idle.
3. Trinity (9-2) def. DuBourg (5-6), 71-43 Monday.
4. Mater Dei (14-3) was idle.
5. Alton Marquette (10-5) at Mount Olive (2-9) , 6 p.m yesterday.
6. Lift For Life (12-4) vs. North Tech (4-9) , 7 p.m yesterday.
7. Freeburg (12-3) def. New Athens (8-7), 62-33 yesterday.
8. Borgia (5-5) def. St. Dominic (6-4), 61-53 yesterday.
9. University City (4-5) was idle.
10. Confluence (5-5) lost to Alton (9-6), 72-67 Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

