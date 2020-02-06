|Large school schools - 2/5
|1. Collinsville (23-1) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (19-1) def. Troy Buchanan (9-10), 62-43 Tuesday.
|3. CBC (14-6) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (13-4) def. Vianney (5-13), 64-45 Tuesday.
|5. De Smet (15-5) was idle.
|6. Mehlville (14-3) def. Marquette (9-12), 63-60 Tuesday.
|7. O'Fallon (18-4) was idle.
|8. McCluer (15-3) def. Lindbergh (7-11), 53-33 Tuesday.
|9. East St. Louis (15-8) was idle.
|10. Belleville East (14-9) vs. Alton Marquette (18-6) , 7 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|Small school schools - 2/5
|1. Vashon (13-5) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-5) was idle.
|3. Trinity (15-4) at Lutheran St. Charles (8-10) , 7:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|4. Lutheran North (15-6) at Westminster (16-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Westminster (16-3) vs. Lutheran North (15-6) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (17-3) def. Lutheran South (7-13), 64-59 Tuesday.
|7. Mater Dei (20-5) def. St. Dominic (10-8), 66-48 Tuesday.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (17-4) was idle.
|9. Confluence (12-7) vs. Sumner (2-12) , 6:15 p.m Tuesday.
|10. University City (11-7) at Normandy (8-7) , 7 p.m yesterday (postponed).
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.