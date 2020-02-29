Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 2/28
1. CBC (17-7) def. Vianney (7-18), 86-65 Thursday.
2. Francis Howell (25-1) was idle.
3. Collinsville (28-3) def. East St. Louis (18-11), 56-52 yesterday.
4. De Smet (21-6) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (24-6) def. Alton (13-17), 54-53 yesterday.
6. Mehlville (19-5) was idle.
7. Chaminade (18-6) was idle.
8. McCluer (21-4) was idle.
9. Edwardsville (22-9) def. Belleville East (17-13), 48-45 yesterday.
10. Belleville West (15-13) lost to Granite City (13-16), 57-48 yesterday.
Small school schools - 2/28
1. Vashon (20-5) def. Granite City (13-16), 71-49 Thursday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (20-6) vs. Lift For Life (20-9) at Vashon, 2:30 p.m Saturday.
3. Westminster (21-4) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (27-5) def. Breese Central (15-18), 61-53 yesterday.
5. Trinity (23-5) at Lutheran North (20-8) , 12 a.m Saturday.
6. O'Fallon Christian (24-5) vs. Montgomery County at Winfield, 7 p.m yesterday.
7. Priory (17-7) was idle.
8. MICDS (22-4) was idle.
9. University City (17-8) vs. Normandy (12-12) at Clayton, 5 p.m Saturday.
10. Jennings (12-12) at Riverview Gardens (6-17) , 12 a.m Saturday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

