|Large school schools - 1/25
|1. Collinsville (21-0) def. Trinity (12-4), 77-57 yesterday.
|2. Francis Howell (16-1) def. Francis Howell North (0-13), 79-35 Friday.
|3. CBC (11-6) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (12-3) def. Chicago Corliss , 58-42 yesterday.
|5. De Smet (11-5) was idle.
|6. Mehlville (13-3) def. Chicago Heights Marian , 56-41 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (16-4) def. Vianney (4-11), 72-60 Friday.
|8. McCluer (13-2) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (13-6) vs. Effingham at Salem, Illinois, 8:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Belleville East (13-7) def. Alton (10-11), 79-71 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/25
|1. Vashon (12-4) vs. Chicago Whitney Young , 7 p.m yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (11-5) def. Peoria Manual , 73-58 yesterday.
|3. Trinity (12-4) lost to Collinsville (21-0), 77-57 yesterday.
|4. Lutheran North (14-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (13-3) def. Lutheran South (5-11), 57-41 Friday.
|6. MICDS (14-3) vs. Glendale at Lebanon, 2 p.m yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (17-5) lost to Nashville (20-4), 41-39 yesterday.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (15-3) was idle.
|9. Confluence (10-6) was idle.
|10. University City (8-7) at Clayton (5-10) , 6 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.