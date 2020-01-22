Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/21
1. Collinsville (19-0) def. Althoff (5-12), 64-39 yesterday.
2. Francis Howell (15-1) def. Troy Buchanan (7-7), 81-59 yesterday.
3. De Smet (11-4) def. O'Fallon (15-4), 47-43 yesterday.
4. CBC (10-6) def. Cardinal Ritter (9-5), 83-82 yesterday.
5. Chaminade (10-2) vs. De Smet (11-4) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
6. Mehlville (12-2) def. Lindbergh (6-9), 51-37 yesterday.
7. O'Fallon (15-4) lost to De Smet (11-4), 47-43 yesterday.
8. McCluer (12-2) vs. Hazelwood East (5-7) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
9. East St. Louis (10-6) vs. Highland (2-16) at Salem, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
10. Belleville East (11-6) vs. Normandy (7-3) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
Small school schools - 1/21
1. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-5) lost to CBC (10-6), 83-82 yesterday.
3. Trinity (10-3) vs. Belleville West (8-8) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Wednesday.
4. Lutheran North (14-4) def. Lutheran South (5-10), 75-73 yesterday.
5. Westminster (12-3) def. Priory (10-3), 54-30 yesterday.
6. MICDS (12-2) def. John Burroughs (6-7), 44-37 Monday.
7. O'Fallon Christian (15-2) def. DuBourg (8-8), 57-52 yesterday.
8. Confluence (10-6) at Blue Knights , 6 p.m yesterday.
9. Mater Dei (15-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran at Nashville, 6 p.m Wednesday.
10. University City (6-7) at Hazelwood West (5-7) , 6 p.m Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

