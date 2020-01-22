|Large school schools - 1/21
|1. Collinsville (19-0) def. Althoff (5-12), 64-39 yesterday.
|2. Francis Howell (15-1) def. Troy Buchanan (7-7), 81-59 yesterday.
|3. De Smet (11-4) def. O'Fallon (15-4), 47-43 yesterday.
|4. CBC (10-6) def. Cardinal Ritter (9-5), 83-82 yesterday.
|5. Chaminade (10-2) vs. De Smet (11-4) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Mehlville (12-2) def. Lindbergh (6-9), 51-37 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (15-4) lost to De Smet (11-4), 47-43 yesterday.
|8. McCluer (12-2) vs. Hazelwood East (5-7) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. East St. Louis (10-6) vs. Highland (2-16) at Salem, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Belleville East (11-6) vs. Normandy (7-3) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|Small school schools - 1/21
|1. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-5) lost to CBC (10-6), 83-82 yesterday.
|3. Trinity (10-3) vs. Belleville West (8-8) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Lutheran North (14-4) def. Lutheran South (5-10), 75-73 yesterday.
|5. Westminster (12-3) def. Priory (10-3), 54-30 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (12-2) def. John Burroughs (6-7), 44-37 Monday.
|7. O'Fallon Christian (15-2) def. DuBourg (8-8), 57-52 yesterday.
|8. Confluence (10-6) at Blue Knights , 6 p.m yesterday.
|9. Mater Dei (15-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran at Nashville, 6 p.m Wednesday.
|10. University City (6-7) at Hazelwood West (5-7) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.