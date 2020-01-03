|Large school schools - 1/2
|1. Collinsville (13-0) vs. Althoff (4-8) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|2. CBC (6-4) was idle.
|3. Chaminade (7-0) vs. Vianney (2-6) , 6 p.m Friday.
|4. Hazelwood Central (6-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (9-1) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (10-3) was idle.
|7. Mehlville (9-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
|9. Alton (8-5) vs. Belleville East (8-5) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|10. McCluer (10-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/2
|1. Vashon (4-2) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-4) was idle.
|3. Trinity (8-2) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (12-3) vs. Alton Marquette (10-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Lift For Life (11-4) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (10-2) vs. Red Bud (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Borgia (3-5) at Sullivan (5-1) , 7:15 p.m Friday.
|9. University City (4-5) was idle.
|10. Confluence (5-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.