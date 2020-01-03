Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 1/2
1. Collinsville (13-0) vs. Althoff (4-8) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
2. CBC (6-4) was idle.
3. Chaminade (7-0) vs. Vianney (2-6) , 6 p.m Friday.
4. Hazelwood Central (6-4) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (9-1) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (10-3) was idle.
7. Mehlville (9-1) was idle.
8. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
9. Alton (8-5) vs. Belleville East (8-5) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
10. McCluer (10-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/2
1. Vashon (4-2) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-4) was idle.
3. Trinity (8-2) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (12-3) vs. Alton Marquette (10-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
5. Alton Marquette (10-4) at Mater Dei (12-3) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
6. Lift For Life (11-4) was idle.
7. Freeburg (10-2) vs. Red Bud (5-6) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
8. Borgia (3-5) at Sullivan (5-1) , 7:15 p.m Friday.
9. University City (4-5) was idle.
10. Confluence (5-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

