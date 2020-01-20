|Large school schools - 1/19
|1. Collinsville (18-0) def. Belleville West (8-8), 63-39 Saturday.
|2. Francis Howell (14-1) was idle.
|3. De Smet (10-4) was idle.
|4. CBC (9-6) def. East St. Louis (10-6), 68-62 Saturday.
|5. Chaminade (10-2) def. Trinity (10-3), 67-60 Saturday.
|6. Mehlville (11-2) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (15-3) def. Ladue (9-4), 62-49 Saturday.
|8. McCluer (12-2) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (10-6) lost to CBC (9-6), 68-62 Saturday.
|10. Belleville East (11-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/19
|1. Vashon (10-4) def. Tulsa Washington , 62-51 Saturday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-4) def. Alton (9-9), 93-62 Saturday.
|3. Trinity (10-3) lost to Chaminade (10-2), 67-60 Saturday.
|4. Lutheran North (13-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (10-3) vs. Confluence (9-5) at Lindbergh, 11:30 a.m Monday.
|6. MICDS (11-2) vs. John Burroughs (6-6) , 6 p.m Monday.
|7. O'Fallon Christian (14-2) was idle.
|8. Confluence (9-5) vs. Westminster (10-3) at Lindbergh, 11:30 a.m Monday.
|9. Mater Dei (15-4) def. Effingham St. Anthony , 59-58 Saturday.
|10. University City (6-7) lost to Eureka (11-4), 78-68 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.