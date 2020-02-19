Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 2/18
1. CBC (15-6) lost to Vashon (16-5), 77-68 yesterday.
2. Collinsville (25-2) lost to Edwardsville (20-7), 38-36 yesterday.
3. Francis Howell (22-1) vs. Ritenour (3-18) , 7 p.m yesterday.
4. De Smet (19-5) at Troy Buchanan (11-11) , 7 p.m yesterday.
5. O'Fallon (21-5) def. Mascoutah (14-13), 82-51 yesterday.
6. Mehlville (16-5) def. Hazelwood East (9-12), 74-57 yesterday.
7. Chaminade (15-6) at Althoff (8-16) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
8. McCluer (17-3) def. Eureka (17-5), 54-48 yesterday.
9. East St. Louis (17-10) was idle.
10. Belleville East (16-10) lost to Belleville West (13-10), 50-49 yesterday.
Small school schools - 2/18
1. Vashon (16-5) def. CBC (15-6), 77-68 yesterday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (17-6) def. Borgia (11-11), 68-54 Monday.
3. Westminster (19-3) at Lutheran South (8-16) , 7 p.m yesterday.
4. Mater Dei (23-5) def. Civic Memorial (9-18), 56-27 yesterday.
5. Trinity (19-5) at McCluer (17-3) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
6. Lutheran North (17-8) lost to Priory (17-5), 55-47 Monday.
7. O'Fallon Christian (19-5) vs. St. Dominic (12-9) , 6:45 p.m yesterday.
8. MICDS (19-4) was idle.
9. University City (15-7) vs. Hazelwood East (9-12) , 4 p.m Monday.
10. Jennings (11-9) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

