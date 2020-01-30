Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 1/29
1. Collinsville (22-0) def. Triad (16-6), 70-53 Tuesday.
2. Francis Howell (17-1) vs. Francis Howell Central (7-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
3. CBC (12-6) vs. Vianney (5-12) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
4. Chaminade (12-3) was idle.
5. De Smet (13-5) def. Lafayette (9-7), 68-33 yesterday.
6. Mehlville (13-3) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (17-4) def. East St. Louis (14-7), 49-44 Tuesday.
8. McCluer (13-2) at St. Mary's (9-11) , 6:45 p.m Thursday.
9. East St. Louis (14-7) lost to O'Fallon (17-4), 49-44 Tuesday.
10. Belleville East (13-7) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/29
1. Vashon (13-4) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (11-5) was idle.
3. Trinity (13-4) def. McCluer North (6-10), 72-61 Tuesday.
4. Lutheran North (15-4) def. John Burroughs (7-8), 60-33 Tuesday.
5. Westminster (14-3) def. Clayton (5-12), 45-44 Tuesday.
6. MICDS (15-3) vs. Clayton (5-12) , 7 p.m yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (18-5) def. Madison, Illinois (15-9), 60-56 Tuesday.
8. O'Fallon Christian (15-4) lost to Tolton , 69-52 yesterday.
9. Confluence (10-6) was idle.
10. University City (9-7) vs. Jennings (7-8) , 6 p.m yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

