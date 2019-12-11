|Boys basketball large school schools - 12/10
|1. CBC (2-2) def. SLUH (0-2), 86-66 yesterday.
|2. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (3-3) lost to Collinsville (6-0), 51-36 yesterday.
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (6-0) def. East St. Louis (3-3), 51-36 yesterday.
|6. Francis Howell (4-0) at Timberland (2-3) , 6:30 p.m yesterday.
|7. Mehlville (3-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (3-2) at Borgia (2-3) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|9. Webster Groves (1-0) was idle.
|10. Ladue (2-0) vs. Lutheran South (3-1) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|Boys basketball small school schools - 12/10
|1. Vashon (2-0) at Miller Career (1-1) , 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1) vs. Riverview Gardens (1-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|3. Trinity (3-1) was idle.
|4. Lift For Life (5-2) was idle.
|5. Mater Dei (6-1) def. Althoff (2-4), 67-42 yesterday.
|6. Alton Marquette (6-1) def. Metro-East Lutheran , 30-26 yesterday.
|7. University City (2-2) def. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-4), 75-21 Monday.
|8. Borgia (2-3) vs. De Smet (3-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|9. Okawville (3-2) def. Sesser-Valier , 59-40 yesterday.
|10. Confluence (0-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.