Boys basketball large school schools - 12/10
1. CBC (2-2) def. SLUH (0-2), 86-66 yesterday.
2. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
3. East St. Louis (3-3) lost to Collinsville (6-0), 51-36 yesterday.
4. Hazelwood Central (3-2) was idle.
5. Collinsville (6-0) def. East St. Louis (3-3), 51-36 yesterday.
6. Francis Howell (4-0) at Timberland (2-3) , 6:30 p.m yesterday.
7. Mehlville (3-1) was idle.
8. De Smet (3-2) at Borgia (2-3) , 7 p.m yesterday.
9. Webster Groves (1-0) was idle.
10. Ladue (2-0) vs. Lutheran South (3-1) , 7 p.m yesterday.
Boys basketball small school schools - 12/10
1. Vashon (2-0) at Miller Career (1-1) , 6 p.m Monday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1) vs. Riverview Gardens (1-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
3. Trinity (3-1) was idle.
4. Lift For Life (5-2) was idle.
5. Mater Dei (6-1) def. Althoff (2-4), 67-42 yesterday.
6. Alton Marquette (6-1) def. Metro-East Lutheran , 30-26 yesterday.
7. University City (2-2) def. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-4), 75-21 Monday.
8. Borgia (2-3) vs. De Smet (3-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
9. Okawville (3-2) def. Sesser-Valier , 59-40 yesterday.
10. Confluence (0-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

