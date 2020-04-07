Triad's Cox uses shoe passion to lift his game

TROY, Ill. — Luke Cox takes pride in his vast array of basketball shoes.

The Triad High senior is a true sneakerhead through and through. He possessed as many as 83 pairs in his collection at one time.

But unlike most of his fellow hobbyists, Cox can do plenty of damage in those shoes as well.

The 6-foot-3 inch guard is coming off one of the best seasons in the long history of basketball at the Troy-based school.

He helped the Knights tie a school record with 24 wins this past winter while averaging 23.1 points per game.

But he is just as overjoyed with his shoe collection, which might be among the best in the area.

“It’s just something I’ve always loved doing,” Cox said. “I’m pretty passionate about it”.

Cox is well-known around the area for his eye-popping collection — as well as his eye-popping moves on the court.

“He’s got some serious shoe game,” said Triad senior Nate Winslow, his teammate and good friend. “And he helps all of us. Once, I bought some $180 Kobe’s (shoe brand) from him for just for 60 bucks.”