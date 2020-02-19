Trinity digs out of 10-point hole in fourth quarter to beat McCluer

FLORISSANT — Ryan Kalkbrenner took out a whole night’s worth of frustration on the rim.
The 7-foot senior center for the Trinity boys basketball team, Kalkbrenner careened down the lane, took a nice feed from senior guard Ra’Shad Weekly and powered home a two-handed jam to put the finishing touches on a 66-61 come-from-behind win at McCluer Wednesday night.
“That was the exclamation point on the game,” Kalkbrenner said. “That was the one that said this game is over. That felt good.”
The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Trinity (20-5) has won four in a row and eight of its last nine. The Titans very nearly ended their regular season schedule with a whimper. They led McCluer 24-17 with 5 minutes and 17 seconds to go in the second quarter only to find themselves trailing 27-25 at halftime.
The No. 8 large school, McCluer (18-4) led by nine multiple times in the third quarter and pushed it to 10 midway through the fourth quarter. The Comets had it going.
In a game of runs, Trinity had the last one.
“The fourth quarter was us playing together and coming together,” Weekly said. “We knew they were going to play their hardest because they’re at home. We had to battle and put everything into it. We pulled it out.”
Weekly provided much of the fourth quarter offense. He entered the final frame with seven points but finished the night with 23. A Central Michigan signee, Weekly attacked the basket relentlessly and was rewarded with free throws. He knocked down 11 in the fourth quarter to help push the Titans over the finish line.
“It took us a while to get going,” Weekly said. “When we get going there’s no stopping us.”
Kalkbrenner was sensational as he scored 16 points, hauled in 21 rebounds and blocked five shots. Senior guard Terrell "TJ" Rush scored eight points.
As Weekly chipped away at McCluer’s lead at the free throw line the Comets were unable to convert their own attempts. McCluer missed six of their eight attempts in the fourth quarter and hit just six of 18 for the game.
“The free throws definitely killed us,” McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said. “We missed two, three, four in a row. You can’t do that against a good team. They’re well coached, they’ve got some big time players and we let them off the hook.”
McCluer built its lead by going right at Kalkbrenner in the paint. Senior forward Kameryn Hubbard tried to dunk on the Creighton-bound big man with abandon. He was never able to pull one off but it did lead to putback opportunities for his teammates. Senior forward Devon Barshow scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists. He knocked down jumpers but also hit floaters over the outstretched arms of Kalkbrenner. Senior guard Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds.
Senior guard Je’Codi McCrary knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Comets a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to play. But the Titans were able to turn up the defensive intensity and speed up the Comets who either turned the ball over or took a quick shot. After Trinity trimmed the lead to 54-50 Fulton called a timeout with 2:56 and laid out what he wanted to see from his team so it could hold on for the win.
He didn’t get what he wanted.
“Right out of the timeout we said we’re going to run motion to make them have to run harder and possibly get a layup,” Fulton said. “We come out and we’re shooting shots fast, turning the ball over and that led to this.”
Kalkbrenner had a finger-tip dunk that put Trinity ahead 58-56 with 58 seconds to play. Weekly hit a pair of free throws to make the lead 60-56.
Hubbard had a jam on the other end with 30 seconds to go and that’s when things went wild. Trinity quickly went the other way and Weekly fed Kalkbrenner for the exclamation point jam. Then McCluer was called for an illegal inbounds. Fulton came all the way down the court to make his case to the officials that he’d asked for a timeout but none of them saw it. While talking with one official another hit him with a technical foul for being well beyond the coaching box. Weekly hit the two technical free throws and then another pair when the Comets fouled to stop the clock and get the ball back. Trinity led 66-58 with 19.6 seconds to play and escaped with the win.
“This gives us momentum to keep playing hard so we can get where we want to go,” Weekly said.
McCluer has visions of an extended postseason run and Wednesday’s game was a good test. It was also a personal one for Fulton. His son, Jordan, is a junior guard at Trinity. Jordan scored eight points and had four rebounds for the Titans. Gerald said it was the first time he’d had to go against any of his children. It was hard for him in the moment and will only get harder once the season is over.
“What’s crazy you want him to do well but you don’t. He got a rebound one time, I had to catch myself,” Gerald Fulton said with a smile. “It was fun though. But I have to hear this all summer.”