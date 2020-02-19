Trinity digs out of 10-point hole in fourth quarter to beat McCluer

Senior guard Je’Codi McCrary knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Comets a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to play. But the Titans were able to turn up the defensive intensity and speed up the Comets who either turned the ball over or took a quick shot. After Trinity trimmed the lead to 54-50 Fulton called a timeout with 2:56 and laid out what he wanted to see from his team so it could hold on for the win.

He didn’t get what he wanted.

“Right out of the timeout we said we’re going to run motion to make them have to run harder and possibly get a layup,” Fulton said. “We come out and we’re shooting shots fast, turning the ball over and that led to this.”

Kalkbrenner had a finger-tip dunk that put Trinity ahead 58-56 with 58 seconds to play. Weekly hit a pair of free throws to make the lead 60-56.