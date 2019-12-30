Trinity rallies past Francis Howell for third successive MICDS crown

“We had a hell of a road. We had to come through some quality teams to get here,” Vikings coach Kurt Jacob said. “I’m really happy with our guys. They came out tonight and did exactly what we asked them to do. They gave us 100 percent and followed the game plan. The shots just didn’t fall for us. A lot of that has to do with Trinity. They’re a heck of a team and they’re well-coached.”

Trailing by six points early in the fourth quarter, the Titans went on a decisive 15-0 run to turn the game on its ear. All of the starters who sat for the final six minutes of the loss to Christian just 10 days earlier, keyed the fourth quarter surge this time around.

“The last six minutes of the game against Christian, I took the guys out and sometimes I know you have to give something to get something,” McCaw said. “In order for them to learn and feel a little more desperate about the situation, maybe you need to sit down and watch.”

The Vikings had a trio of 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds, but the Titans always had an answer, usually at the free-throw line.

“We had opportunities tonight and we just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Jacob said. “It’s a two-possession game and I don’t know what we shot from three, but we had a lot of looks and we just couldn’t find it tonight.”