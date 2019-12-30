Trinity rallies past Francis Howell for third successive MICDS crown

LADUE — Winning never gets old for Ryan Kalkbrenner.
The Trinity senior center poured in 19 points Monday and helped the Titans rally for a 58-52 win over Francis Howell in a rematch of the boys championship game of the MICDS Holiday Invitational.
It was the third successive year Trinity hoisted the first-place trophy inside McDonnell Gymnasium.
“It feels good every time,” said Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot standout headed to Creighton. “The first one was honestly the best, but every time it does feel good.”
Top-seed Trinity (8-2), which also got 19 points from Rashad Weekly, had dropped a big conference game at O’Fallon Christian just prior to the tournament, but rebounded to string together four solid wins in a row.
The Titans trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and as many as five in the second half, but rallied for the win.
“We didn’t move the ball well and we shot the ball lousy, but you just kind of chip at it and you stay in position,” Trinity coach Jeff McCaw said. “Basketball is a game of runs. It looked like Francis Howell was going to be able to come out victorious, but we made a run in the fourth quarter.”
Howell (9-1), the No. 2 seed, lost to Trinity for the second straight year in the MICDS final and finished as the runner-up for the fourth time in five seasons.
“We had a hell of a road. We had to come through some quality teams to get here,” Vikings coach Kurt Jacob said. “I’m really happy with our guys. They came out tonight and did exactly what we asked them to do. They gave us 100 percent and followed the game plan. The shots just didn’t fall for us. A lot of that has to do with Trinity. They’re a heck of a team and they’re well-coached.”
Trailing by six points early in the fourth quarter, the Titans went on a decisive 15-0 run to turn the game on its ear. All of the starters who sat for the final six minutes of the loss to Christian just 10 days earlier, keyed the fourth quarter surge this time around.
“The last six minutes of the game against Christian, I took the guys out and sometimes I know you have to give something to get something,” McCaw said. “In order for them to learn and feel a little more desperate about the situation, maybe you need to sit down and watch.”
The Vikings had a trio of 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds, but the Titans always had an answer, usually at the free-throw line.
“We had opportunities tonight and we just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Jacob said. “It’s a two-possession game and I don’t know what we shot from three, but we had a lot of looks and we just couldn’t find it tonight.”
Trinity went 18-for-24 from the charity stripe, including 12-for-15 in the fourth quarter.
“That was obviously big, since we kept letting them hit threes at the end,” said Kalkbrenner, who went 5-for-7 from the line. “Shooting free throws in practice definitely paid off.”
Howell had the hot hand early on, jumping out to a 13-5 lead five minutes in and a 17-10 lead after one quarter. A Drew Lohmar triple to start the second quarter stretched the lead out to 20-10.
“Our kids were ready and they really wanted it,” Jacob said. “We did a lot of good things, but honestly, we had a chance to go up a lot more than that. We missed a lot of opportunities to take a bigger lead.”
Trinity ripped off 10 straight points to tie it and trailed just 24-22 after Schark hit a turnaround jumper just ahead of the halftime buzzer.
The third quarter was a seesaw eight minutes with three ties and four lead changes, the final one being a 38-35 Howell lead after three, thanks to a jumper by Sam Maddox and two free throws by Schark, who led the Vikings with 16 points.
Howell scored five of the first seven points of the fourth and led 43-37 after a jumper by Justin Williams, who finished with 11 points. But a 3-pointer from the left corner by Terrell Rush fueled the decisive 15-0 surge and led the Titans to victory.
“They went on a mini-run, but it was T.J. who hit the 3 that really got us back into it,” Kalkbrenner said. “That was big for us. We just kept rolling from there.”