ST. CHARLES — Jack Fessenden could feel the excitement through his computer screen.

The Troy Buchanan High senior was only 6 years old at the time, but he can recall watching every single minute in 2011 of the Trojans' run to a second-place state finish.

"I just kept thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could do that?' " the 6-foot-3 guard said. "It was just a dream back then."

Twelve years later, that dream has become reality.

Fessenden pumped in 17 points as part of a balanced attack to help the Trojans stun Chaminade 74-62 in a Class 6 state quarterfinal Friday night at Lindenwood University.

Troy (25-5) will face Kickapoo (22-8) in a state semifinal contest at noon March 17 at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

The Trojans are making their 10th final four appearance but are searching for their first title. The closest they came was in 2011 when they lost to McCluer North 63-53 in the Class 5 championship tilt.

Fessenden's older brother, Joe, was on that second-place team, which made the family experience even more enjoyable.

But nothing will top Jack's thrill when he takes the court on his own.

"I've wanted this so bad," Fessenden said. "We all have trust in each other, we've known each other for so long. Now that it's happening — it's a surreal moment."

The Trojans used a fundamentally sound performance to beat Metro Catholic League toughie Chaminade (21-9), which carried a seven-game winning streak into the contest.

The powerful MCC will not have a team in the final four in any class for the first time since 2012. Thanks in part to the Trojans, who struck a blow for the Gateway Athletic Conference.

"For us, it's the little things that make the biggest difference," Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. "It's the setting of the screens, the executions, the back cuts. That's what we have to rely on to get everything done."

Senior Charlie Nett led the winners with 18 points. Sophomore Andrew Moore chipped in with 17. Keegan Linebaugh added 11 points.

Troy does not rely on one standout and has four players averaging in double-digits. Each member of the fantastic four scored at least 11 points on Friday.

The Trojans used a mechanical offense that featured cuts and back door layups to survive.

"We don't have a big 30 or 40-point guy," Moore said. "Just a lot of guys that can get 10 or 12 points consistently."

Troy parlayed a 14-5 run over the final 5 minutes and 4 seconds of the second quarter to snap a tie game and move into the break with a 33-24 cushion. Fessenden hit a couple of big 3-pointers during the blitz. Nett also sank two baskets and capped off the run with a nifty drive down the lane for a 33-22 cushion.

Ironically, that outburst came after Moore committed his third foul and had to spend the final 4:54 on the bench.

"Next man up, that's our mentality," Moore said. "I had confidence in our bench.

Troy pushed its lead to 12 points early in the third period on a basket by Moore.

Chaminade climbed to within 37-30 on a jumper by senior B.J. Ward, who finished with a game-high 27 points.

But the Trojans went right back to business by scoring 14 points in the final 6:33 of the period to regain control.

"They punched us at the beginning of game," said Ward, who made six successive shots at one stage. "It's hard to come back."

The landmark triumph helped the Trojans erase a bitter memory from last season. They blew a 14-point lead in the district final against Fort Zumwalt South and had to stew on that loss the entire off-season.

"It just made us work harder," Fessenden said.

Added Moore, "Fired us up not to let it happen again."

Gilmore said his team's success is built on its high level of confidence.

"Every day, we preach the fundamentals," Gilmore said. "But that doesn't work if you don't believe. We're not crazy athletic guys. We just go out and make the right play every single time."

Missouri Class 6 state quarterfinal: Troy Buchanan 74, Chaminade 62