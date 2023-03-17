SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not much went right for the Troy Buchanan boys basketball team Friday in its Class 6 state semifinal, but Tyler Moore was able to find some perspective.

Moore tore the ACL in his right knee last spring and wasn't even sure if he'd get to wear a Troy basketball uniform anymore, so he's not going to let the Trojans' 53-33 loss to Kickapoo get him too far down.

“I just assumed the worst and figured I wasn't going to play my senior season,” said Moore, a senior forward. “But when my doctors said I'd be able to come back in January, I just worked my butt off to get back. So just to be on this run with these guys has been amazing. If you told me last spring, we'd be playing for third place in the state, I'd take it.”

Kickapoo (23-8) handed Troy (25-6) its biggest margin of defeat this season.

The Trojans' other five setbacks came by a combined 13 points, but they could never get anything going against the Chiefs.

“We did a pretty good job defensively, but we just couldn't put the ball in the basket,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “We've shot the ball pretty well all year long. We shoot almost 40 percent (on 3-point attempts), but it just didn't fall.”

Making its first state semifinal appearance since finishing second in Class 5 in 2011, Troy shot just 30.8 percent for the game, including 21.1 percent in the first half.

It was a stout defensive effort that lifted Kickapoo into a Class 6 final matchup against Staley (29-2) on Saturday.

“I thought we played at a really high level on the defensive end of the floor,” Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry said. “I thought we were dialed in with what they were trying to accomplish and I thought we made things tough for them for all four quarters.”

Troy's 3-point game was especially missing.

The Trojans came in with 180 triples made this season, but they misfired on their first 13 attempts, not converting any until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

“We're going to have those days where you just can't hit anything,” said Troy senior guard Charlie Nett, who had a team-high 16 points. “We needed to rely on our defense to get stops and just run and do layups.”

As a microcosm of things to come, the first quarter couldn't have gone much worse than it did for the Trojans.

The tough times started just 1 minute, 36 seconds in when leading scorer Jack Fessenden went down on a hard drive to the basket and appeared to hit his head on the floor. He briefly exited the game, but did return less than a minute later. He was held to just two points in the first half on a pair of free throws and then was ruled out of the game at halftime.

Just 36 seconds after Fessenden went down, fellow starter Keegan Linebaugh was whistled for his second foul and sat out the remainder of the first half.

To cap off the slow start, Troy managed just two points the entire first quarter to go down 9-2 after the first eight minutes.

“We talk about adversity all the time. Life's all about adversity,” Gilmore said. “We've had many moments like that all year long. We knew the moment was gonna be tough, but what I love about our guys is they competed to the end.”

The Trojans finally saw some signs of life in its offense during an even 12-12 second quarter with half of those points coming from the free throw line.

Any momentum Troy may have gleaned from the second quarter went away in a third quarter in which the Trojans mustered just four points and fell into a 31-18 hole.

“They're a really good team,” McHenry said. “They came off a Chaminade win (in the quarterfinals), which is a really good win for anybody and beat them double figures. For us to really control the game for all four quarters just goes to show how we're playing right now.”

After the Trojans will try to end their season on a winning note in Saturday morning's third-place game against Jackson (21-10), Troy will graduate four starters, leaving sophomore guard Andrew Moore as the only one left standing to try and get the Trojans back to the state stage sooner rather than later.

“This year, we weren't underdogs very often,” Moore said. “Next year, we can use this experience that we had here.”

Class 6 state semifinal: Kickapoo 53, Troy Buchanan 33