Troy hits on all cylinders for Class 6 sectional victory against Washington

TROY, MO. — The juice was loose Tuesday night in Lincoln County.
Senior guard Griffin St. Pierre poured in a game-high 23 points, including a buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter, to lift the Trojans to an 81-52 win over Washington in a Class 6 boys basketball sectional at Troy Buchanan High.
After the game, the Troy coaching staff anointed St. Pierre the keeper of the “juice chain,” which he had adorned around his neck heading into and out of the winning postgame locker room.
“Our motto this year is 'Juice is Loose,' so that basically means giving it all you've got every possession,” St. Pierre said. “Offensive rebounds, getting down on the floor, helping people off the floor, all that kind of stuff. I had the most juice this game, apparently.”
Troy (20-6) advanced to Friday's 6 p.m. Class 6 quarterfinal at Fort Zumwalt North (26-2). The Panthers are 16-0 on their home floor this season.
“Playing at their place is never easy. They've got some tremendous athletes and they're well-coached. It'll be a competitive, tough game,” Trojans coach Tim Gilmore said. “There's eight teams left. Don't take this for granted. To bounce a basketball in March is a special opportunity.”
The juice was loose all around for the Trojans, who shot a sizzling 70 percent (30 for 43) from the floor and knocked down 11 of their 14 3-point attempts (79 percent).
“They were very hot. They made six threes in the first half and they were on a roll. It was about like what we were about a week ago,” Washington coach Grant Young said. “We knew what we were getting into. We had to match the execution that they did. Credit their defense and credit their aggressiveness. Troy is a really good team, coached very well.”
Troy had a pair of 20-plus point scorers, as junior forward Nathan Ryan scored 21 points, including 12 in the third quarter.
“We're known as a shooting team, so most people try to guard all the shooters,” Ryan said. “So then I've got to step it up inside if you want to keep hitting those threes consistently.”
Sophomore guard Jack Fessenden hit double digits for the eighth consecutive game with 15 points for the Trojans. Senior guard Alex Thomas made it four Troy players in double figures with 10 points, while sophomore guard Tyler Moore nearly made it five with 8 points off the bench.
The Trojans took early command of the game with matching 20-10 advantages in both the first and second quarters.
After Troy jumped out to an 8-4 lead, 3-pointers by Brigham Broadbent and Zac Coulter sandwiched a St. Pierre basket to create a 10-10 tie with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter. Coulter finished with a team-leading 14 points for Washington (18-8).
But the Trojans closed the quarter with 10 straight points, capped off by St. Pierre's buzzer beater from one step behind the center line.
“I thought it was tracking the whole way. I liked it in the air. That's about the third one (halfcourt shot) of my career,” St. Pierre said. “One thing we emphasize in the locker room is coming out and letting them know they're not going to win this game, so it was big for us to get off to a good start.”
The overall run reached 17 Troy points in a row before Jack Lackman's layup broke a Washington scoring drought of just more than five minutes.
The Blue Jays closed to within 30-17 on five successive points from Jarrett Hamlett, but just like the first quarter, the Trojans closed the second quarter strong with a 10-3 run that led to a 40-20 halftime lead.
Washington scored seven of the first nine points of the third quarter to cut its deficit to 15 and force Troy to call a timeout, but St. Pierre knocked down a trey to steady the ship and the Trojans kept building the lead until it hit a high of 32 points with the game well in-hand late in the fourth quarter.
“I think we kind of pressed to win a district championship because we felt like it was the must in our set of goals. Now, I think we're just playing free,” Gilmore said. “You just never know how the ball is going to bounce. I told them to enjoy every minute of practice, enjoy every scout that we do and enjoy every game for sure.”
With eight seniors on this year's roster, Washington saw its most successful season since 2012-2013 come to an end with a district championship and a sectional appearance.
“We've had a fun year, the ninth district title in the school's history,” Young said. “It's been a great run. Memories were made.”
Both Troy and Zumwalt North will come into Friday's quarterfinal matchup red hot. The Trojans have won seven straight games and 16 of their last 18, with the two losses coming in overtime games. The Panthers have reeled off 18 consecutive wins and 24 in their last 25 games, including a 52-50 win over Troy on Dec. 29 on a pair of free throws with just more than three seconds remaining.
“I don't think anybody can beat us by a lot. It's going to take a hard game and it'll come down to the wire if you do beat us,” Ryan said. “Seeing the faces of the seniors when we lost last year was bad, but this year it's real nice to see everybody excited for us.”