Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years

Top-seed De Smet (2-1), which was seeking its first Troy tourney title, was paced by junior guard Justin Duff's game-high 21 points, while senior forward Isaiah Robinson chipped in with 10 points.

Senior guard Brian Taylor, who averaged 23 points per game in the first two contests was held to just 7 points before fouling out with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the game.

“I give Troy a lot of credit. They're a good defensive team and they're gonna get out and grind it,” Spartans coach Kent Williams said. “We wanted to be in this, though, and be here and play in a hostile environment at somebody else's home court. It's what you're trying to do early on in the season to get you ready for March.”

The Spartans had scored 97 and 77 points, respectively, in their first two tournament wins, but the Trojans were able to hold them in check to the tune of just 54 points.

“We just tried to keep in front and not let anything get to the basket,” Ryan said. “Our defense is what keeps us in games. Even when our offense gets out to a slow start, like we kind of did tonight, the defense keeps us in it for a while and allows us to catch up whenever we get hot.”