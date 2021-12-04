Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years

TROY, Mo. — The significance of the moment was not lost on Nathan Ryan.
The Troy Buchanan senior forward and his teammates knocked off De Smet 58-54 in the Troy Invitational boys championship Saturday night on their home court. In the process, the Trojans won their own tournament for the first time since 2005 — when Ryan was just one year old.
“It's crazy because in the years past it's been tough. It's been a hard road,” Ryan said. “Every year, we were like the championship was a far way away, but this year we were thinking we had a shot and we just had to take it a game at a time.”
The tournament title was the Trojans' 13th in the 51-year history of the event, but the home squad had come up short in each of its last five title game appearances since that 2005 championship.
“I talk with all the former coaches here about how tough this tournament is. It's always loaded every year,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “It's big. It's our tournament. We wanted to claim it back and we finally did.”
Ryan was one of three players in double-figure scoring for second-seeded Troy (5-0) with 16 points. Junior guard Charlie Nett scored a team-high 17 points and freshman guard Andrew Moore added 10 points.
Top-seed De Smet (2-1), which was seeking its first Troy tourney title, was paced by junior guard Justin Duff's game-high 21 points, while senior forward Isaiah Robinson chipped in with 10 points.
Senior guard Brian Taylor, who averaged 23 points per game in the first two contests was held to just 7 points before fouling out with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the game.
“I give Troy a lot of credit. They're a good defensive team and they're gonna get out and grind it,” Spartans coach Kent Williams said. “We wanted to be in this, though, and be here and play in a hostile environment at somebody else's home court. It's what you're trying to do early on in the season to get you ready for March.”
The Spartans had scored 97 and 77 points, respectively, in their first two tournament wins, but the Trojans were able to hold them in check to the tune of just 54 points.
“We just tried to keep in front and not let anything get to the basket,” Ryan said. “Our defense is what keeps us in games. Even when our offense gets out to a slow start, like we kind of did tonight, the defense keeps us in it for a while and allows us to catch up whenever we get hot.”
A low-scoring first quarter yielded an 8-8 tie before the Trojans outscored the Spartans 20-18 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead into the intermission.
Troy's last 10 points of the half were scored by Moore, who at 5-foot-8 was the smallest player on the court for either team.
“He doesn't look the part, but he's been a part of the environment so many times in his life,” Gilmore said of Moore, whose father Dan is a former Troy head coach and current assistant coach. “He's relentless. He plays so much basketball. He's seen it and he's been a part of the big environments.”
Moore's 3-pointer from the left corner with four seconds left in the first half gave the Trojans a big boost heading to the halftime locker room with a 28-26 lead.
“That was really fun. We enjoyed it in the locker room,” Moore said. “I was feeling pretty good and my teammates were getting me open shots and I just hit them.”
De Smet grabbed an early lead in the third quarter, but an 11-2 run capped by Ryan's jumper gave Troy the biggest lead either team would enjoy all night at 39-31 with 3:31 left in the third. But by the time the quarter was over, the Spartans whittled it back down to just a three-point deficit.
It was tied at 45-45 when Moore's older brother, junior forward Tyler Moore, knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Trojans a lead they would not relinquish.
“He came off a double-staggered screen and hit it,” Gilmore said. “That was a big one. It was kind of a momentum-changer we felt like right there.”
Troy had a seemingly comfortable six-point lead with the clock ticking down, but Robinson drained a 3-pointer and the Trojans were then hit with a five-second call on the ensuing inbounds play to give the Spartans one final crack at it.
But, Robinson missed a long 3-point attempt with five seconds left and Ryan wrestled away the rebound, was fouled and knocked down one of two free throws to sew up the win and send Troy off to a fantastic start to the new season.
“We'll be playing with confidence the rest of the season, but it's also a double-edged sword because then everybody else is gonna give us their best game,” Ryan said. “We'll have to keep being ready and be on our 'A' game every night if we want to keep it up.”