Troy rolls past Holt to set up district final with Francis Howell

TROY, Mo. — Johnny Rasco had a good feeling the moment the ball left his hands.

The Troy senior forward knocked down a huge 3-pointer just ahead of the halftime buzzer to halt Holt’s momentum and give the Trojans just the boost they needed to fuel a huge third quarter run on their way to a 68-46 victory in a Class 5 District 8 boys basketball semifinal at Troy Buchanan High School.

“I felt like I knew it was in,” Rasco said. “I think it was really big. My teammates drove the ball to the paint, got me an open shot and I just hit it. It gave us a ton of momentum going into halftime and we went on a run.”

Second-seeded Troy (15-12) advanced to take on top seed Francis Howell (26-1) for the championship at 7 p.m. Friday. The Vikings got a scare from fourth-seeded Timberland (11-15) for three-and-a-half quarters of the earlier semifinal Tuesday before pulling away for a 74-63 win.

Howell owns three regular season 19-plus point victories over Troy this season — 70-45, 81-59, 62-43.

But, the Trojans feel like they are a different team than they were in those other meetings and their recent record reflects that, as Troy has now won six of its last seven contests.