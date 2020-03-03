Troy rolls past Holt to set up district final with Francis Howell

TROY, Mo. — Johnny Rasco had a good feeling the moment the ball left his hands.
The Troy senior forward knocked down a huge 3-pointer just ahead of the halftime buzzer to halt Holt’s momentum and give the Trojans just the boost they needed to fuel a huge third quarter run on their way to a 68-46 victory in a Class 5 District 8 boys basketball semifinal at Troy Buchanan High School.
“I felt like I knew it was in,” Rasco said. “I think it was really big. My teammates drove the ball to the paint, got me an open shot and I just hit it. It gave us a ton of momentum going into halftime and we went on a run.”
Second-seeded Troy (15-12) advanced to take on top seed Francis Howell (26-1) for the championship at 7 p.m. Friday. The Vikings got a scare from fourth-seeded Timberland (11-15) for three-and-a-half quarters of the earlier semifinal Tuesday before pulling away for a 74-63 win.
Howell owns three regular season 19-plus point victories over Troy this season — 70-45, 81-59, 62-43.
But, the Trojans feel like they are a different team than they were in those other meetings and their recent record reflects that, as Troy has now won six of its last seven contests.
“High school sports is a confidence thing and we feel like we’re playing decently well right now,” Trojans coach Tim Gilmore said. “The biggest thing is their top guys all play well, so you’ve got to pick your poison some nights. You’ve got to get off to a good start and I think Timberland did a good job of that tonight.”
Troy and Holt also met four times this season with the Trojans ending up with a 3-1 advantage.
“It is crazy. You almost get to know them like it is your own team,” Gilmore said. “It’s part of it, but it’s a fun time of year. The air smells different. You’ve just got to go play loose, play free and play hard.”
Holt lost seven of its final 11 games to finish the season at 14-12.
“The name of this game is layups, free throws and turnovers and we struggled with two of the three in the first half,” Indians coach Chuck Arnold said. “We’re graduating five seniors and three of them were starters at one point in time. We’ve got some good pieces coming back, but the offseason starts tomorrow. They’re bruised right now and they should be, but we had a good year and we’ll regroup and come back next year.”
Holt scored on its first shot of the game, but it would be the Indians’ only lead of the game, as Troy scored the next nine points over a five-minute span. The Trojans led 13-7 after one quarter.
Five points from senior guard Tyson Ludwig keyed a 9-2 run to start the second quarter that gave Troy a 22-9 advantage.
But, back-to-back buckets by junior forward Emmanuel McLemore began a string of 10 straight Holt points that made it a three-point game before Rasco’s triple just before the buzzer gave Troy a 25-19 halftime advantage.
“Johnny knocking down that huge three kind of took momentum away from them,” Gilmore said. “I think it kind of uplifted us with confidence going into halftime.”
In the teams’ meeting one week ago, leading scorer Griffin St. Pierre had his way with the Indians with 11 first-quarter points and 16 in the first half of what would be a 76-61 Troy win. The junior guard had just two points in the first half Tuesday, but other Trojans stepped up.
Ludwig had six first-quarter points and 11 in the first half. Senior guard Braden Nett had seven points by halftime.
Nett led the Troy charge on Tuesday with a game-high 22 points, while Ludwig chipped in with 15 points and St. Pierre added 13 points.
“I felt really good,” Ludwig said. “It starts on the defensive end and then we can get our looks offensively.”
Nett exploded for 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter as Troy outscored Holt 27-13 in the period to assume a commanding 52-32 lead on its way to victory.
Nett’s big output gives he and fellow seniors Ludwig, Rasco and Corey Juergensmeyer a chance to claim one final victory on their home floor Friday night.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, honestly,” Nett said. “It’s gonna be exciting.”