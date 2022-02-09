Turnbull finishes strong to lead Fort Zumwalt North past McCluer North

O’FALLON, Mo. — Connor Turnbull might as well have been Gulliver and the Fort Zumwalt North youth basketball players the Lilliputians.

The 6-foot-10 senior center for the Fort Zumwalt North boys basketball team, Turnbull towered over the elementary and middle school students who lined up Wednesday night to get autographs from and take photos with the varsity Panthers on their home court.

Turnbull was at the end of the line where he was enthusiastically greeted.

“They’re taking off their jerseys, ‘Sign this, sign this,’ ” Fort Zumwalt North coach Mike Uffman said. “Hopefully it keeps those guys staying here and wanting to be the next guy like Connor.”

It was Uffman’s idea to host a night dedicated to the basketball team’s youth feeder program. The hope is it gets them to dream about one day playing for the Panthers.

Nobody is better salesman than Turnbull.

“We want to bring in as many kids as possible,” Turnbull said with a smile.

It helps when the kids get a show. Turnbull often provides it as he’s among the area’s top scorers with a 24.6 points per game average and is the top rebounder (13 per game) and shot blocker (4.7 per game) in the area.

A Butler University signee, he wasn’t able to cut loose with highlight-reel dunks or alley-oops but obliged the crowd with an all-around strong effort as he scored 25 points, hauled in 17 rebounds and blocked seven shots as Fort Zumwalt North beat McCluer North, 60-45.

Fort Zumwalt North (9-11) has won two consecutive games.

What made Wednesday’s win particularly productive for the Panthers wasn’t that Turnbull outdid his averages but that other players had to step up when he was stymied.

McCluer North (3-18) opened up the game in a box-and-one defense that sagged around Turnbull and dared the other four players on the court to make something happen. Turnbull went long stretches of the first half without touching the ball in a dangerous position.

“We haven’t seen (the box and one) a whole lot,” Uffman said.

It didn’t help that senior point guard Kylen Watson was called for two fouls and had to come to the bench with 3 minutes and 12 seconds to go in the first. Two minutes later junior guard Jervon Ford, the Panthers’ sixth man, also was in foul trouble and went to the bench.

Fort Zumwalt North’s roster is overloaded with underclassmen and some seniors who didn’t get much varsity experience during last year’s run to the Class 6 semifinals. The Panthers have spent this season dealing with growing pains.

It appears those pains are paying dividends.

Sophomore guard Trent Menke had five points in the first quarter and finished with 13 to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman guard Kobe Anderson, sophomore guard Lynden Sanders and sophomore guard Bobby Edwards all scored with McCluer North's defense focused on Turnbull.

Edwards dropped in a layup, Sanders knocked down a 3-pointer and Anderson had a layup in a 7-0 spurt that gave the Panthers a 26-10 lead with two and a half minutes to play in the first half.

“The problem with staying in the box and one is when they get a lead like that they can hold the ball,” McCluer North coach Matt Peplow said. “They force you to come out eventually.”

Fort Zumwalt North led 29-15 at halftime as Turnbull scored seven points.

“Our other guys did a good job,” Uffman said. “Those guards did a good job of playing when they gave them space to play but at halftime we told Connor, ‘You’ve got to get touches.’”

Turnbull was much more active in the second half. It helped that the Stars extended their defense in an attempt to pressure the Panthers. With one player on the roster listed at 6-foot-4, McCluer North was undersized and was hoping to use its quickness to speed up the pace of the game.

McCluer North senior point guard Durion Shanks gave everything he had as he was the first defender in the full-court pressure and ran the show on offense. He scored 10 points and had five steals, including one he plucked from Turnbull who wasn’t quick enough getting the ball high in his hands and out of reach.

“It’s definitely hard to deal with those quicker guys when they’re a little bit shorter,” Turnbull said. “Some of those guys were really quick, they did good with their hands.”

The plan nearly worked. McCluer North created turnovers which led to transition layups and 3-pointers. Junior Rah’Shod Burns and sophomore Brandon Doyle each had 3-pointers as the Stars trimmed the lead to 35-29 with 2:08 left in the third.

Turnbull returned to the game after sitting for just more than two minutes and promptly went to work. He scored seven points before the quarter was over to put the Panthers ahead 42-29 headed into the fourth.

“We tried to throw everything at them and see what worked,” Peplow said. “Nothing was super successful.”

In the fourth quarter Turnbull did power down a one-handed dunk after corralling his own miss and managed to punch in an attempted alley-oop that made it 50-34 midway through the fourth.

Turnbull got to sit shortly thereafter as both teams sent in their reserves. He needed to catch his breath and prepare himself for the hardest part of his night.

Signing autographs.

“I don’t like to sign autographs,” Turnbull said with a smile. “I’m not that big yet.”

He signed every one, though. He posed for every photo even kneeling down on the court for one young fan that stood just above his waist. Turnbull is used to being asked for photos, that’s an everyday thing when you’re head and shoulders above the crowd.

“That’s been my whole life,” Turnbull said. “Once I figured out my dad was tall I knew it was coming.”

What Turnbull is hoping comes this season is another lengthy playoff run. The inexperienced Panthers continue to grow callused to the rigors of varsity basketball. The regular season is simply one big exhibition to be ready when the postseason begins. Turnbull has kept that in mind as Fort Zumwalt North has had its share of hard winter nights.

“I think I really stepped into the leadership role this year and have worked on that part of my game,” Turnbull said. “It’s been difficult at times, we’ve had our ups and downs but I trust my guys to make the right decision and to keep improving.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.