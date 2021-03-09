Turnbull makes most of size advantage as Fort Zumwalt North ousts Pattonville in Class 6 sectional

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Fort Zumwalt North junior Connor Turnbull is hard to miss on the basketball court.
The 6-foot-10 junior immediately commands attention with his frame, and his play Tuesday was worthy of attention.
Turnbull scored a season-high 25 points and was a force defensively as Zumwalt North knocked off host Pattonville 67-52 in a Class 6 sectional game.
“We had a big size advantage all game, so I knew we were going to look for me the whole game,” Turnbull said. “It was just falling.”
KJ Lee had 17 points and Drake Stevenson added 12 points for Zumwalt North (26-2), which won its 18th successive game. The Panthers, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will play Troy (20-6) in a Class 6 quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
“All week we kept saying trust our size, trust ourselves,” Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said. “And man, this was the night to trust Connor because he played phenomenal.”
Kellen Thames scored 21 and Alijah Carter scored 15 points for No. 4 Pattonville (22-2), which had its 14-game winning streak snapped in a season-ending loss.
After trailing by 11 points late in the third quarter, Pattonville cut Zumwalt North's lead to 49-47 behind an aggressive defense that forced a couple quick turnovers, leading to layups and a Neno Lee 3-pointer.
But Zumwalt North answered with a 15-2 run to put the game away. Turnbull sparked the spurt with a 3-point play and a Stevenson putback proved to be the dagger.
“We got killed on the boards, and they are big,” Pattonville coach Kelly Thames said. “We knew he had to speed the game up, we couldn't let them slow it down and post up. They’ve got 6-10 and 6-9 guys and our tallest guy is 6-6 or 6-7.”
Pattonville’s full-court pressure defense wreaked its designed havoc in the game’s opening minute, forcing three successive Zumwalt North turnovers and leading to several easy baskets. Kellen Thames had a layup off a steal and another steal by Levi Banks led to a Kellen Thames 3-pointer as the Pirates took a 7-0 lead just a minute into the game.
Zumwalt North righted the ship behind Turnbull. The center scored the final eight points of the first quarter, including finishing the frame with a 3-ball to give the Panthers a 14-13 lead.
“We knew they were going to pressure coming into it,” Lee said. “It just took us a second to wake up. So once we realized they were going to pressure we got used to it a little bit and relaxed.”
Turnbull started the second quarter as he ended the first, with another 3-pointer.
A late basket by George Prouhet extended Zumwalt North’s led to six late in the second quarter, but Kellen Thames hit all three free throws after being fouled on a last second long-range attempt to cut the Panthers’ lead to 28-25 at halftime.
Lee, who averages 20.4 points, was held to just one at the break. But he found his range in the third quarter and scored 10 points.
“I had to wake up a little bit,” Lee said. “It took me a second to get into the game.”
Turnbull’s presence more than made up for Lee’s slow start. Turnbull dominated the glass, had several monster blocks, and added two thunderous dunks in the second half to help the Panthers pull out to a 43-32 lead in the third quarter.
“This is one of my most complete games,” Turnbull said. “I've had a couple like this, but I thought I played it one of my highest levels tonight.”
A pretty reverse layup by Kellen Thames sparked a 6-0 run to end the third quarter for the Pirates, cutting cut the deficit to 43-38.
“This is probably the best team to come through Pattonville, they left a mark, they set the standard,” Kelly Thames said. “We lost four (seniors). They left the mark, so we got to hopefully keep up to that standard that they set.”
Troy beat Washington 81-52 in its sectional Tuesday.
Zumwalt North edged Troy 52-50 in a game that went to the final buzzer Dec. 29. Uffmann said he expects a similar challenge with a trip to state on the line.
“If you want a trip to Springfield you've got to earn it,” Uffmann said. “And whoever comes out of us and Troy is going to earn it.”