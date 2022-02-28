Turnbull's big fourth quarter sparks Fort Zumwalt North rally past Fort Zumwalt West in district opener

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Connor Turnbull was ready for some basketball as soon as the alarm clock went off Monday morning.

“Right when I wake up, that's when I start to lock in and I stay focused on the game all day,” the Fort Zumwalt North senior forward said.

His coach could tell early on in the day his standout big man was ready to go.

“When he walked into school (Monday), he came in and gave me a fist bump and smirked. He never does that,” Panthers coach Michael Uffmann said. “So, I knew Connor's playoff mode was here and it's definitely a different level.”

Turnbull, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound Butler signee, scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers to a come-from-behind 52-47 win over Fort Zumwalt West in a Class 6 District 4 quarterfinal boys basketball game at Liberty High.

“He's already won two district championships and been to a final four, so he's kind of got something a lot of kids don't have. He knows how to win playoff games,” Uffmann said. “I think he's the best player in the state of Missouri and he's definitely showcasing that. He's kind of had a rough go his senior year with consistency and playing and being healthy. But, he's healthy right now.”

Fourth-seeded North (13-14) advances to face No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt South (24-2) in a district semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Liberty.

“They only have two losses for a reason. They are very, very good. One of the best teams in the state,” Uffmann said. “So, we'll have to bring our 'A' game. From here on out, we've just got to play our best game. If we play our best game and someone knocks us off, then they played their best game.”

Fifth-seeded West saw its season come to an end at 11-14. It was a season that included a 57-24 win over North on Jan. 18 in a game that Turnbull missed.

“He's a matchup nightmare for a team like us. We held Connor early on and they kept forcing it to him to try to get him going and he had a big second half,” West coach Jeremy Rapp said. “I think we executed our game plan pretty darn well. Just some shots and things didn't go our way in that fourth quarter and that turned the tide.”

West jumped out to a hot start with a trio of 3-pointers from Ethan Hatfield to take a 12-9 lead after one quarter. North took a brief lead to start the second quarter and with the game tied, Raynard Horry hit a pair of free throws to give the Jaguars a 20-18 lead at halftime.

Horry, who played just one season at West after a transfer from O'Fallon Christian, led West with 23 points Monday and was the Jaguars' leading scorer in the purple and black this season.

“He was always a difference maker in the one year we had him. I wish we had him more,” Rapp said. “Him knocking down shots was big for us early on today, but I think some tired legs might have got us in the second half.”

Horry had a huge third quarter with 10 points and Hatfield knocked down his fourth triple of the game to give West its biggest lead of the game at 35-24 with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the period.

“I thought early on we played great team basketball,” Rapp said. “From an off-shooting night Friday (in the regular season finale against Eureka), I was definitely happy with the way we came out and shot the basketball. And defensively was what I was really happy with. I thought we were very active.”

But, Trent Menke scored five straight points and Turnbull got a putback at the buzzer to bring North to within 37-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was a quarter that belonged to Turnbull and the Panthers.

His reverse layup started a 14-4 run that included 10 points of his own. Johnny Taylor's 3-pointer brought West to within one at 45-44 with 1:34 to go, but Turnbull scored on another putback and hit five of six free throws down the stretch to salt away the win and keep the Panthers' season alive.

“Now that it's playoff time, it's always do or die,” Turnbull said. “So, my only goal is to leave everything on the floor and not regret anything.”