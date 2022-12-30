Unbeaten Briarcrest overwhelms CBC to win Mater Dei Holiday tournament title

BREESE — John Harrington left his playbook in the locker room Friday night.

He didn’t figure it would do him much good when his Briarcrest boys basketball team took on CBC in the finale of the 61st Mater Dei Holiday Tournament at Mater Dei High in Clinton County.

“They put so much pressure you can’t run any plays,” Harrington said with a smile. “We run a lot of sets and stuff and you can’t run that with them. You have to play basketball and pass and catch.”

The Saints played all right.

They played with the Cadets as they worked backdoor cuts for layups on Fred Rakers Court.

As they dribbled through their defense and kicked out for open looks.

As they crashed the glass after they smothered the Cadets, who struggled to generate any offensive rhythm.

Briarcrest led from the mid-point of the second quarter until the end as it beat CBC 63-50 to win the tournament title for the fourth time in 10 years.

“We love playing up here. The people are so much fun. The environment is great,” Harrington said. “You get to get away from your city and bond with each other. It’s tiring, but it’s fun.”

Briarcrest (19-0) completed a dominant showing at Mater Dei. Over the course of five games in four days the Saints won every game by double digits. Their biggest victory was a 54-point win over McCluer. There was a 30-point victory over Nashville, a 24-point win over Orchard Farm and a 19-point win over Breese Central.

It’s a mirror image of the season as the Eads, Tennessee-based school has one single-digit victory. All the others haven’t been close.

“We know every team is going to give us their best game no matter what,” junior guard Cooper Haynes said. “We know we have to give our best game. Every time we come out we have a target on our back. We have to play to our best ability.”

Haynes had a monster finale as he scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists. He hit what was a momentum boosting buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Saints a 50-41 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

“It really gave us a spark. Going into the fourth quarter we had a comfortable lead,” Haynes said. “We knew we had to play our pace and not their pace. Coach said we needed to play the speed limit the whole game. That’s what we did in the fourth quarter and ended up coming out with the win.”

He had plenty of help as 6-foot-8 forward Jacob Gazzo scored 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Junior point guard Jaye Nash had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block as he put on a dribbling exhibition against the litany of defenders CBC threw at him. Haynes, Gazzo and Nash were all selected for the all-tournament team.

“They were definitely the better team. They were really prepared,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “They haven’t lost for a reason. We were trying to match their intensity and be on the same page so if we kept it close and wore their guards down we felt we had a chance. We never got into a groove.”

CBC (9-5) made it to the championship game after winning all four of its games in a pool play, matching its longest winning streak of the season. A large part of the Cadets’ success had been the play of junior guard Nassir Binion, who was selected to the all-tournament team along with teammate Anthony Gause.

But Binion was completely shut out in the first half as Briarcrest made it a point to not let him do the things he likes to do when he has the ball. He finished with seven points, one rebound, three assists and a steal. Gause fared a bit better with nine points, one rebound and one assist but neither were truly able to make the impact required against such a talented foe.

“Their continuity on defense was pretty solid,” Tatum said. “They took away our first and second option and with their strength it was throwing us off getting downhill.”

With the other scorers bottled up, CBC sophomore guard Terron Garret kept the Cadets hanging around early. He scored all 11 of his points in the first half as Briarcrest took a 29-22 lead into halftime. Garret had four rebounds and three assists, too.

Sophomore center Matt Michalski had eight points and six rebounds. He scored a putback to cut the Saints lead to 34-31 with 5 minutes and 18 seconds to go in the third. Freshman guard Semaj Stampley started for CBC and scored seven points including a 3-pointer that cut the lead to 38-34 with 3:43 in the third.

But Briarcrest was too sharp offensively. The Saints consistently found the open man and more often than not that open man was able to put the ball in the basket. When you can’t get stops you can’t dig out of a hole and the Cadets couldn’t string enough together to eat up the lead in the second half.

“That’s the name of the game, to get our teammates open and that’s how I play,” Nash said. “We got our guys open. That’s what we had to do.”

Tatum went deep into the bench Friday, something he’s done a lot of this season. Twelve players stepped on the court for the Cadets at various times throughout the night. Tatum is still searching for the right mix to give the team what it needs when it needs it.

“I play a lot of guys every night. I don’t know who’s going to give us anything,” Tatum said. “I’m working on a consistent group. We have a couple of guys who do the same things so if one doesn’t bring it I have one or two options. We’re looking for five or eight guys to give us a nice start.”

