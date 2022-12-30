Unbeaten Kirkwood gets past top seed MICDS to win Maurer Holiday Invitational boys title

LADUE — Like a parent when asked which child they like better, Sam Briscoe had the perfect answer.

Briscoe won an MICDS holiday tournament title in 2012 as a player for Duchesne and he can now add one as a coach after leading Kirkwood to a 52-44 triumph over the host Rams in the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational boys championship game before an overflow crowd Friday night at McDonnell Gymnasium.

So, is winning a title better as a player or coach?

“Two different feelings. Both equally great,” said Briscoe, who is in his first year leading the Pioneers. “I'm just proud of our guys. They were tested with four games in five days and I'm proud of how we finished.”

The win gives No. 3 seed Kirkwood an 8-0 record to start the season for the first time this century.

“This is our first championship win this year in the time we've been together, so it feels great,” said Pioneers senior guard Aidan Trawick, who scored a game-high 17 points in the final. “Really, it's our energy. We focus in practice every day. We bring energy to practice every day. We're always talking on defense. We just keep going.”

Top-seed MICDS (9-3), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, was the defending tournament champion. The Rams though had been playing with fire all week with a close seven-point win over No. 16 seed Fort Zumwalt West and overtime wins over St. Mary's and Francis Howell, the latter of which came on a last-second basket.

“Sometimes, it comes back to bite you,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “If you go back and look at our scores, we've had a lot of close games. We've been bad in the first quarter probably the last five games and that team is just too good for us to overcome that.”

Kirkwood looked to be down and out when it trailed Ladue 54-38 after three quarters of Thursday's semifinal game. But the Pioneers outscored the Rams 26-5 in the final eight minutes of that game and carried that momentum over to Friday with a 27-12 first-half advantage.

“That's what it's all about,” Briscoe said. “We emphasized that we had a great comeback, but we're not done. We still had unfinished business and things we wanted to accomplish. They were focused and ready to go from the start, so kudos to them to lock in and get it done.”

Trawick was huge in the first-half surge with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

“I felt great,” he said. “The energy from the bench and the crowd really got me going. It was fun.”

The Pioneers lead was as much 17 points in the third quarter before they settled on a 13-point advantage, 38-25, heading into the fourth quarter.

It was at that point Briscoe warned his team not to let what happened in their favor Thursday go in reverse Friday.

“We just kept bringing it up,” he said. “We were like, 'Hey, we just did it to somebody, so somebody's going to do it to you.' And they responded well.”

MICDS chipped into the lead, getting it back to single digits at 40-31 on a Mason Swartz bucket midway through the fourth.

Kirkwood pushed the advantage back out to 13 before MICDS closed with another surge to get within the final margin of eight, but it wouldn't be enough as the Pioneers were able to hoist the championship trophy.

“Since I've been coaching here the last four years, every tournament we've been in we've played in the championship, but this is a different group of kids playing here in the championship game,” Wallace said. “I told them the coaches have won championships, but not you guys, so it's about us trying to teach them how to.”

MICDS Holiday Invitational, championship: Kirkwood 52, MICDS 44