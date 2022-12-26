Unbeaten St. Charles edges Ritenour in OT to win Maurer Holiday Invitational opener

LADUE — The St. Charles High boys basketball team kept its sheet clean Monday, but it took a little longer than anticipated to do so.

The Pirates lost an early 12-point lead and saw a buzzer beater go against them to tie the game at the end of regulation, but they rebounded for a 64-60 overtime win over Ritenour in a Don Maurer Holiday Invitational first-round game Monday afternoon at MICDS' McDonnell Gymnasium.

St. Charles (10-0) advanced to play Ladue (6-2) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It got down to the wire. Real nerve-wracking, but we pulled it out,” Pirates senior forward Elijah Leech said. “We can't be complacent. We've got Ladue next and they're a pretty good team. You've just got to keep working. The job's not finished.”

Ritenour (6-5) will take on Fort Zumwalt North (2-7) in a consolation quarterfinal at noon Wednesday. The Huskies beat the Panthers 61-54 on Dec. 13 at Lindenwood University.

“We didn't get off to the best start, so that's always a coaching point,” Ritenour coach George Lee said. “I really hate to talk about moral victories, but I've got a good group and they're learning and listening. They're trying to get better. We're taking a step in the right direction.”

Leech had a big game offensively for the Pirates on Monday with a career-high 20 points to lead four St. Charles players in double figures, as Chris Ketchum had 12 points, Blake Wiggs scored 11 points and James Warner added 10 points.

Leech had a knack for coming up with big buckets throughout the game.

His basket to start the second half put St. Charles back up after it had lost a big first-half lead. He hit a jumper 1 minute 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to break a tie. And after Ritenour scored first in OT, Leech's driving layup tied the game with 1:39 left in the extra session.

“Elijah's an all-conference guy,” Pirates coach Rick Foster said. “He's really athletic and has great touch around the basket. He got some slips and some different things to put the ball in the basket. That's what he does.”

Warner followed Leech's driving layup with one of his own to give the Pirates a 62-60 lead with 1:03 left and Wiggs provided the final points with a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to go.

The game was in overtime thanks to Jaylen Patterson's long, arcing 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation with a 60-60 tie. It was just the second bucket of the game for Patterson, who was plagued by foul trouble most of the night, including three fouls in the first quarter.

“He showed a lot of resolve because he could have been in his head sitting out there tallying those fouls and not getting a lot of time,” Lee said. “So it was definitely a big shot for him. He can take that confidence and roll on.”

St. Charles jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first 5:30 of the game before Ritenour stormed back into the game.

The Huskies scored the final four points of the first quarter and started the second on a 14-4 run to take a two-point lead. That advantage grew to seven on a jumper by Grayson Rogers with 1:11 left before halftime, but the Pirates scored six points in the final 35 seconds of the first half, including Leech's jumper at the buzzer, to pull within 30-29 at the break.

“Our guys are really tough. They're mentally tough,” Foster said. “They're older guys and they've kind of been through this before. I knew we'd make a little run at them.”

St. Charles led by as much as six late in the third before Ritenour went on an 8-2 surge to tie it at 48-48. The Pirates again led by six in the fourth before the Huskies chipped away the deficit again and were able to knot it on Patterson's buzzer-beater off an inbounds pass with one second remaining.

“We got some good shots at the end and we can't hang our heads,” Lee said. “We had an opportunity and that's all you want in the end.”

But, St. Charles was able to survive the big shot at the end of regulation to win the game in OT, just as it did in the season opener against St. Charles West.

“They made a nice play and made a 35-, 40-footer. So be it, it happens,” Foster said. “It happened the first game of the year as well and we came back in overtime, so I didn't think it would bother us too much.”