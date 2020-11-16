Uncertainty shrouds first day of basketball practice in Illinois

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Chambers said. “We thought we had a chance to repeat (as state champions) last year and we think we’re pretty good this year. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to play and show what we’ve got.”

Battas said his heart goes out to all the seniors whose hopes and plans have been wrecked by the pandemic. On his team there are seniors who have been major contributors who were preparing to be at the peak of their powers. He’s also got players who’ve been biding their time to get on the court as seniors and now they may never get that chance.

“You’ve got those guys that haven’t played a lot in the past,” Battas said. “You feel for all of them.”

As coaches and teachers, Battas and Chambers are on the receiving end of endless questions from their students and players. They’re in a position where they are expected to have answers. Only this situation has no good answers as evidenced by the gap between the IHSA, the state government and the way other states are handling the pandemic.

“I don’t have great answers for them,” Battas said. “Leadership always has its challenges. You’re going to have to deliver bad news, but most of the time, it’s my decision.”