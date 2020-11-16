Uncertainty shrouds first day of basketball practice in Illinois

On the first day of basketball practice, Dustin Battas was not in the gym.
He wasn’t even in the building, and neither were his players.
The boys basketball coach at Edwardsville High, Battas and his Tigers were working remotely after District 7 announced the high school’s staff and students would be in a virtual learning environment until Nov. 29.
Edwardsville has a policy that if in-person classes can’t be held, then neither can in-person athletics.
The earliest the Tigers can get back together in the gym would be Nov. 30, the date of their first scheduled game.
The district sent the students and staff to their homes until after Thanksgiving break after there were 12 positive COVID-19 cases among students the last two weeks. Those positives led to nine teachers being quarantined.
“As a result of the positive cases, there have been three confirmed outbreaks at EHS within the last week,” a statement from District 7 reads.
Had Edwardsville High not switched to virtual learning, practice this week would have still looked drastically different than it has in the past. In October, the Illinois High School Association gave its member schools the go-ahead to begin practice as scheduled, albeit with significant mitigation strategies as implemented by the Illinois Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19. Practices must be non-contact, which means there would be a lot of conditioning and some individual drills.
“We were going to practice within the guidelines,” Battas said. “We were going to do what we could.”
That’s how it was going down at East St. Louis. Flyers coach Mark Chambers said his first day involved little contact and small groups of players doing specific activities.
“We’re doing light workouts with minimal players, groups of 10,” Chambers said. “We’re doing individual defensive drills, shooting free throws, skill work.”
The IHSA is holding a meeting Thursday and has said it will offer guidance for member schools on practices and games this winter. However, while the IHSA says it’s OK to forge ahead, the IDPH and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have all but put the kibosh on playing this winter. The IDPH classifies basketball as a “higher risk” sport along with football and wrestling, both of which were moved out of their traditional seasons. In late July, the IHSA moved football to spring and last month it pushed wrestling into a newly created summer season. Last month, Pritzker said basketball season would move into spring.
As the IHSA cleared the way for its schools to play this winter and the state government has said it’s not safe to play, school districts are caught in the middle. O’Fallon announced it “will not move forward” with basketball until there was a unified guidance from the IHSA and the state government.
At the core of O’Fallon's reasoning for not pressing forward — and several other area public school districts — are the potential ramifications that could occur.
“Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education have noted that schools who do not follow the Governor’s directives may be subject to ‘other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities,’ with the speculated consequence being the potential withholding of state funding,” O’Fallon athletics director Todd Moeller wrote in a statement Nov. 5.
Whether high school basketball in Illinois gets played or not continues to be an unknown. What is known that if there is a season it won’t look like anything anyone is used to. The traditional benchmarks and events that highlight the winter have been shuttered. Edwardsville canceled its shootout. The Highland Shootout was canceled for the first time in 30 years. Washington’s Tournament of Champions, the Collinsville Holiday Classic and the Centralia Holiday Tournament are not happening this year.
“It seems like the dominoes continue to fall,” Battas said.
That it’s come to this is beyond frustrating for the players and the coaches. Chambers and his East Side Flyers were in the midst of a playoff run when the IHSA’s tournament was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. After all these months, COVID-19 continues to disrupt life as we know it.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Chambers said. “We thought we had a chance to repeat (as state champions) last year and we think we’re pretty good this year. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to play and show what we’ve got.”
Battas said his heart goes out to all the seniors whose hopes and plans have been wrecked by the pandemic. On his team there are seniors who have been major contributors who were preparing to be at the peak of their powers. He’s also got players who’ve been biding their time to get on the court as seniors and now they may never get that chance.
“You’ve got those guys that haven’t played a lot in the past,” Battas said. “You feel for all of them.”
As coaches and teachers, Battas and Chambers are on the receiving end of endless questions from their students and players. They’re in a position where they are expected to have answers. Only this situation has no good answers as evidenced by the gap between the IHSA, the state government and the way other states are handling the pandemic.
“I don’t have great answers for them,” Battas said. “Leadership always has its challenges. You’re going to have to deliver bad news, but most of the time, it’s my decision.”
None of these choices are being made locally, much less in the coaches office or locker room. All they can do is give their best effort and hope it provides some solace.
“You have to be as honest with them as you can be,” Battas said. “It’s completely out of our control.”
There could be good news this week when the IHSA holds its meeting. But unless it can get the state government on board with its plan to play, there is little optimism there will be basketball this winter.
“I think everybody is going to err on the side of caution,” Chambers said. “We’re going to do what we feel is right to protect our kids. Hopefully, we get a chance to play.”
