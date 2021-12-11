Undersized Webster Groves holds off stellar Staley to win Webster Classic

WEBSTER GROVES — Matt Enright doubled over the garbage can Saturday as his heart tried to break out of his chest.
The senior point guard for the Webster Groves boys basketball team, Enright was playing so hard he wasn’t sure he could keep his lunch from making a cameo on the court.
“I was going as hard as I could and that exhaustion factor came in,” Enright said. “I needed quick breather is all.”
Enright caught his breath in short order and returned to the court to lead Webster Groves to an impressive 64-59 win over Staley in the championship game of the 21st Webster Classic at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (3-1) won its own tournament for the first time since 2018. It finished second to McCluer in 2019 and COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.
Webster Groves and Staley (5-1) advanced to the finale by throttling their first two opponents. There would be none of that Saturday. Webster Groves led 13-10 at the end of the first and clung to a 25-24 lead at halftime.
The undersized Statesmen gave up a significant size advantage to the Falcons, who trotted out 6-foot-8 junior forwards Emmanuel Byrd and Cameron Manyawu to go along with 6-foot-6 forward Kayden Fish.
Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey is the biggest regular the Statesmen play and he’s 6-foot-4.
But what Webster Groves lacks in height it makes up for with its shooting, spacing and speed.
“It’s the contrast of styles,” Staley coach Chris Neff said. “We’ve got size and lots of it. They possess a ton on the perimeter and they do what they’re supposed to do.”
That shooting edge helped push Webster Groves to its largest lead of the game late in the third quarter when Enright knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Statesmen up 43-33. The tournament’s most valuable player, Enright scored 21 points, handed out four assists and knocked five 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos scored 17 points and connected on five 3-pointers of his own a night after draining six.
Staley used that size advantage to chip away at the first double-digit lead of the game for either team. Manyawu and Byrd both scored on putbacks. Byrd then showcased his range as he stepped out and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 46 with just under five minutes to play. Byrd finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Then CJ Lang made his presence felt.
A Webster Groves junior guard, Lang spent much of the first half in foul trouble for the second consecutive game but came up clutch. He gave the Statesmen the lead for good when he drove into the trees, took a hard bump as he left his feet then put the ball up and in at a wild angle to give Webster Groves a 48-46 lead. He then stole the ensuing inbounds pass, laid it up and got the foul call for the old-fashioned 3-point play.
“After a bucket I love to get on D,” Lang said. “I saw the inbound pass to my man and so I cut it off and got the layup and the and-1.”
On Webster’s next possession Lang scored another tough runner for a personal 7-0 run that completely changed the momentum of the quarter and ultimately the game.
“The bigger the game the better CJ is,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “That’s the way he’s been.”
Staley kept clawing away and cut the lead to 57-51 after Fish threw down a dunk with 2:36 to play.
Ferentinos knocked down his last long-range shot of the game on the Statesmen’s next possession to push the lead back to 60-51 with about a minute to go.
“We kind of spaced them, collapsed it and kicked out to the open shooter and (all game) it was guys being willing to make the extra pass,” Mathes said. “The shot selection was really good and that allows your offense to be good.”
Staley closed within 62-59 when senior guard Asa Bridges hit his only 3-pointer of the game with 16.6 seconds.
Webster Groves senior captain Ethan Chartrand stepped to the line and coolly buried his only free throws of the game with 14.9 seconds to seal the win. Chartrand finished with 10 points.
When the final buzzer sounded the Statesmen had an enthusiastic celebration. Not only had they won their own tournament but they had beaten an excellent opponent to do so.
“I have a lot of respect for Staley,” Enright said. “I got to play for Coach Neff over the summer with MoKan. He’s a great coach. They run really good offense. It’s really hard to guard them. “
Staley junior point guard Kyan Evans finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals. Junior guard Larry Parker had 13 points.
Staley outrebounded Webster Groves 26-12 but just couldn’t get its nose in front for more than a few minutes at a time. The Falcons’ led by six midway through the second quarter for their largest lead of the game.
“They’re good and they’re well coached,” Neff said.
Mathes said Enright and Chartrand both deserved an immense amount of credit for the way the Statesmen battled all game. He said his senior captains are dealing with some injuries but didn’t let that affect their effort or intensity. Instead they took inspiration from fellow senior Jake Koelling who has not been with the team as he deals with his own health issues that recently took him to the Mayo Clinic.
“He provided some inspiration to these dudes,” Mathes said. “They showed incredible toughness.”
Added Lang, “That was a great win for Jake and what he’s going through.”
Enright may have been doubled over and uncomfortable at one point but at least he was on the court and in the gym. Koelling was on his mind as he limped toward the locker room after the game.
“It feels really good to get a win with my guys and for my guy (Koelling) who’s battling to get back here,” Enright said. “Leaving a legacy is a big thing at Webster and I want to be a part of it.”