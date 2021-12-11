Undersized Webster Groves holds off stellar Staley to win Webster Classic

Sophomore forward Iziah Purvey is the biggest regular the Statesmen play and he’s 6-foot-4.

But what Webster Groves lacks in height it makes up for with its shooting, spacing and speed.

“It’s the contrast of styles,” Staley coach Chris Neff said. “We’ve got size and lots of it. They possess a ton on the perimeter and they do what they’re supposed to do.”

That shooting edge helped push Webster Groves to its largest lead of the game late in the third quarter when Enright knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Statesmen up 43-33. The tournament’s most valuable player, Enright scored 21 points, handed out four assists and knocked five 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos scored 17 points and connected on five 3-pointers of his own a night after draining six.

Staley used that size advantage to chip away at the first double-digit lead of the game for either team. Manyawu and Byrd both scored on putbacks. Byrd then showcased his range as he stepped out and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 46 with just under five minutes to play. Byrd finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Then CJ Lang made his presence felt.