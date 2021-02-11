University City pulls out signature victory at CBC

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jalen Hampton wanted to put everybody in Class 5 on notice.
The senior forward was one of three University City players to score in double figures Thursday in a 74-68 victory against Class 6 powerhouse CBC in a nonconference boys basketball contest at CBC's D.C. Wilcutt Gymnasium.
“This game was a message here,” said Hampton, who battled through foul trouble to score 15 points. “We're here. For the rest of the year. We're not playing around.”
Junior forward Carleton Thomas had a team-high 18 points and junior guard Larry Abbey added 17 points for the Lions (14-3), who broke a six-game losing streak to CBC and notched their first win over the Cadets since Dec. 3, 2007.
“Everybody stepped up and we started playing like a team,” Lions sophomore guard Barry Thomas said. “We started playing hard and we started locking in.”
University City (14-3), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, won for the seventh time in eight games by knocking down 21 of its 29 free throws, including 21 of 24 in the second half.
The Lions' three losses this season have come by a combined five points and coach Kelvin Lee pointed to the charity stripe as the reason why his team is not still unbeaten.
“Free throws matter. I just told my assistant coaches if — and I hate using that word — if we hit our free throws the previous games we lost, we'd be undefeated right now,” Lee said. “This was a total team effort. I don't want to single out one, two or three. The seven that played tonight really played hard and that's what we're going to have to have the rest of the way.”
Junior guard Robert Martin scored a career-high 29 points and fellow junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. poured in 20 points to lead CBC (12-3), ranked second among large schools.
But the University City defense — particularly its zone — gave the Cadets trouble.
“Zone has, I guess, been our little kryptonite the last couple of games, especially for our losses, but that's just a learning lesson we've got to keep working on,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “U City did a good job of making things difficult for us, and we played right into their hands by taking contested, tough shots and not being able to find that extra open guy to get an easy shot to get us going.”
The lead changed hands three times in a back-and-forth first quarter. With the Lions leading 10-5, Martin went on a personal 6-0 run over the final 70 seconds of the quarter to give CBC a one-point lead. The last two baskets came as a result of steals at midcourt.
The Lions quickly regained their lead with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter. Martin stopped the bleeding with a jumper and would go on to score three more buckets in the quarter to emerge with a game-high 14 points by halftime. Martin's previous career-best output before Thursday was a 22-point effort against De Smet three weeks ago.
“He got it going late, but we need more out of him during the course of the game,” Tatum said. “We know he can score the ball, but as he's growing, he'll do a better job of finding teammates. We're working on his floor leadership skills, but offensively he's a threat at all times.”
Still, University City led 27-26 at halftime thanks to four second-quarter baskets by Carleton Thomas, who stepped up with Hampton and Abbey in foul trouble.
“I wasn't trying to lose this game. This was a big one,” Thomas said. “I came out with a lot of energy and we didn't let down in the second half and kept it going.”
The teams played an even third quarter as the Lions maintained their one-point lead heading into a wild fourth quarter that saw U-City outscore CBC 32-27.
The Lions matched their second quarter start with a 9-0 spurt to begin the fourth, as they grabbed their biggest lead of the night at 51-41. Martin knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions as part of an 8-0 run that got the Cadets back to within two, but just as quickly, U-City had a 10-3 burst over the next two minutes to increase its lead to nine.
“That's our guard play,” Lee said of the Lions' ability to answer quickly against the Cadets. “Larry Abbey and Barry Thomas did a good job of breaking that pressure, getting fouled and then making their free throws.”
Three times in the final two minutes, CBC got within six, but the Lions went 9 for 10 from the line in the final 1:26 of the game to ice the victory.
University City hits the home stretch of the final two weeks of the regular season before taking on a Class 5 District 5 field that includes No. 2 small school Cardinal Ritter.
“This will propel us to get ready for our district, which is going to be tough,” Lee said. “This is why we schedule CBC here in their building. I'm not afraid to play anybody anywhere and this team is taking on my identity right now.”