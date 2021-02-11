University City pulls out signature victory at CBC

“Free throws matter. I just told my assistant coaches if — and I hate using that word — if we hit our free throws the previous games we lost, we'd be undefeated right now,” Lee said. “This was a total team effort. I don't want to single out one, two or three. The seven that played tonight really played hard and that's what we're going to have to have the rest of the way.”

Junior guard Robert Martin scored a career-high 29 points and fellow junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. poured in 20 points to lead CBC (12-3), ranked second among large schools.

But the University City defense — particularly its zone — gave the Cadets trouble.

“Zone has, I guess, been our little kryptonite the last couple of games, especially for our losses, but that's just a learning lesson we've got to keep working on,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “U City did a good job of making things difficult for us, and we played right into their hands by taking contested, tough shots and not being able to find that extra open guy to get an easy shot to get us going.”

The lead changed hands three times in a back-and-forth first quarter. With the Lions leading 10-5, Martin went on a personal 6-0 run over the final 70 seconds of the quarter to give CBC a one-point lead. The last two baskets came as a result of steals at midcourt.